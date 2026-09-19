Delhi airport’s third runway reopens today after 7 months

Delhi airport’s third runway, which was shut for repairs for seven months, will be reopened for use from Sunday.

The runway has been in continuous service since 2008 and previously underwent minor rehabilitation in 2017. (HT Photo)

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Aero-led consortium that manages and operates Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Saturday said that runway 11R/29L (commonly known as the third runway) will be operational from September 20 following the successful completion of its comprehensive rehabilitation programme and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

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“The project, which commenced in February 2026, involved extensive strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, resilience, and long-term capacity...,” a statement from DIAL said.

“The upgraded runway is now ready for operational use after undergoing all required inspections, validation, and regulatory clearances,” it stated.

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Third runway ready for operations

Since its commissioning in 2008, the runway had been in continuous service for 17 years. It has undergone regular maintenance, including minor rehabilitation in 2017.

DIAL said it completed major airside infrastructure enhancements, including runway resurfacing, permanent threshold displacement of runway 29L, construction of a new rapid exit taxiway (RET Z1), upgrades to airfield ground lighting systems, pavement strengthening works, and associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements.

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Major upgrades made for third runway.

{{^usCountry}} “These enhancements are expected to improve runway efficiency, optimise aircraft movement, reduce runway occupancy time, and further strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions,” the operator said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These enhancements are expected to improve runway efficiency, optimise aircraft movement, reduce runway occupancy time, and further strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions,” the operator said. {{/usCountry}}

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The work, it said, has been completed by working with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), airlines, and other stakeholders.

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DIAL worked with aviation agencies

Chief executive officer (CEO) of DIAL Pradeep Panicker said, “The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L marks an important milestone in Delhi Airport’s continued journey towards building future-ready aviation infrastructure. The successful completion of this complex rehabilitation programme reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and passenger service. The upgraded runway...will further strengthen Delhi Airport’s capacity and resilience while supporting the growing aviation needs of the country.”

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The recommissioned runway is expected to play a significant role in supporting Delhi airport’s operational efficiency and future traffic growth while ensuring compliance with global aviation safety and infrastructure standards.