Delhi Airport to launch first luxury bus link to Noida, Greater Noida

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will next week roll out luxury bus services linking the airport with Noida and Greater Noida, becoming the first airport in the country to launch dedicated “airport-city” coaches. The initiative, announced by airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Friday, is aimed at offering passengers a premium, round-the-clock public transport option at ₹199 per trip. (Representative image) Operated jointly by DIAL and FlixBus, the coaches will feature real-time tracking, trained crew, USB charging ports, CCTV surveillance, ample luggage space, and plush seating. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Currently, around 20% of the airport’s passengers use public transport, making IGI India’s best-connected airport. Officials said the new service is expected to raise this share by providing a reliable and comfortable alternative for passengers travelling to and from Noida and Greater Noida.

Operated jointly by DIAL and FlixBus, the coaches will feature real-time tracking, trained crew, USB charging ports, CCTV surveillance, ample luggage space, and plush seating. Routes will cover key stops such as Noida Sector 16, Botanical Garden, Golf Course Road, Gaur City, Jaypee Wishtown, and Pari Chowk, with average travel times ranging from 130 to 180 minutes depending on traffic.

“The service aims to bridge the gap between air travel and seamless urban transit in the national capital,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL. “By encouraging greater use of public transport and reducing dependence on private vehicles, we hope to lower carbon footprints, decongest city roads, and set new standards in airport connectivity and passenger comfort.”

Officials added that the launch will align Delhi Airport with leading global aviation hubs such as Heathrow, Charles de Gaulle, Berlin Brandenburg, Vienna, and Amsterdam Schiphol, which already operate similar airport-city bus services.

Tickets will be available on the FlixBus app as well as on platforms such as Redbus, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm. Offline counters will also be set up at the arrival forecourts of Terminals 1 and 3, with designated boarding points at all terminals.