Delhi airport to soon have RFID tags for check-in baggage for easy tracking
Soon, fliers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be able to buy radio frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled baggage tags, which will allow passengers to get real-time information on which belt their luggage will arrive at and where the bag is at any given time during the transit, said airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
DIAL officials said the service will soon be launched on a pilot basis for commercial fliers and the tags, called Bagg Trax, will be handed out to a select few fliers at Terminal-3 initially. Once the service is fully launched, fliers will be able to purchase them from the departure lounge, officials said, adding that the rates of these tags are yet to be decided.
Officials also said initially, the service will be available only at the three terminals of the Delhi airport as RFID readers were available only there.
“It is yet another passenger friendly initiative by DIAL that will significantly enhance passenger experience at the airport. Bagg Trax will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their check-in luggage,” said a DIAL spokesperson.
To use these baggage tags, passengers will have to register the tag by scanning the QR Code given on the box or by visiting “Bag.Hoi.in”. Passengers will then get a text message on their registered mobile number alerting them about the successful registration.
“Once registered, all that a passenger has to do is to tie the tag onto their check-in luggage. Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts on their phones when their baggage arrives at the destination airport,” the DIAL spokesperson said, adding that fliers will also get messages when their luggage is ready to be picked up from the baggage belt.
DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said passengers will now not have to wait endlessly for their luggage to arrive at the baggage belt, as they would already know exactly where the luggage was at any given point of time. “They could use that time to take care of other needs. The facility will also help reduce crowding near baggage belts. Delhi airport is a pioneer in using technology and the introduction of Bagg Trax is yet another technology-driven initiative of DIAL to give an enhanced passenger experience,” he said
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics