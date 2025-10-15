Delhi allows sale of firecrackers during Diwali: timings, rules and where to buy

The Supreme Court on Wednesday eased the complete ban on firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region ahead of Diwali, permitting the limited use of environmentally friendly green crackers under strict regulations. Under the new guidelines, firecrackers may be burst only during two daily time slots—between 6 am and 7 am, and again from 8 pm to 10 pm—over four days from October 18 to 21. (AFP)

A bench led by Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, along with Justice K Vinod Chandran, issued the ruling. The court balanced environmental concerns, festive sentiments, and the livelihoods of cracker manufacturers in its decision. It noted that conventional firecrackers are often smuggled into the region, causing additional harm.

Rules and safety guidelines Only green crackers certified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) will be allowed for sale and use. NEERI will conduct random sampling to ensure compliance with environmental and safety standards.

Surprise inspections will also be carried out to detect violations. The court has banned online sales and prohibited crackers brought from outside Delhi-NCR. Shopkeepers found violating these rules will face strict penalties.

Where is sale of firecrackers permitted Sales will be restricted to specific, designated locations within Delhi-NCR to ensure better regulation and monitoring. Residents must purchase crackers only from these authorised points to comply with the court order.

This measured approach aims to allow residents to celebrate Diwali responsibly while minimising environmental impact.