Delhi announces relaxation in weekend curfew for birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced a relaxation in the weekend curfew norms for the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, to be observed on Sunday.

According an order issued by the authority, devotees will be permitted to visit and offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday.

The devotees will have to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behavior and protocols during their visits, the order added, according to news agency ANI.

A weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, being driven by the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. As per the orders, non-essential movement has been barred during the weekend curfew.

Only essential movement, including food, groceries and medicine, has been allowed during the weekends. The decision was announced by the DDMA on January 4 following a meeting with officials over the pandemic situation in the Union territory.

A report in news agency PTI stated that another DDMA meeting is expected to take place on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Other discussion points may include implementation of GRAP (Level 4 Red), and review of vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus disease on Saturday, pushing the overall tally to reach 1,526,979, according to the daily bulletin by the state health department.

The positivity rate has now climbed to 19.6 per cent, the health department data also showed.

The city has now a total of 48,178 active cases. According to the data, seven others lost their lives to the viral disease and the death toll now stands at 25,143.

