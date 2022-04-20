Delhi: App-based cabs stay off roads as protest goes on for 2nd day
- Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said though they ended the strike after a day as they did not want to inconvenience commuters, they warned that they will be forced to strike again if their demand for a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on retail price of CNG is not met soon.
Delhi residents experienced surge pricing and long waiting periods on cab aggregator apps as several app-based cabs remained off roads on Tuesday as the strike by taxi drivers, to protest against rising fuel prices, continued for the second day in Delhi-NCR. However, autorickshaws and regular taxis were back on the roads after a section of unions called off the strike on Monday.
The situation is unlikely to improve on Wednesday as unions of app-based cab drivers have announced that the strike will continue.
“We continued our strike for the second consecutive day and its impact was visible in Delhi,” said Kamaljeet Gill, president, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi. Gill said that the association members have not been assured of any concrete solution by the authorities yet, adding the strike will continue till it does.
Despite repeated attempts, app-based aggregators Uber and Ola didn’t comment on the matter.
Kabir Goswami, who regularly uses app-based cabs, said though the waiting time was slightly better on Tuesday, compared to the first day of the strike on Monday, the rates continued to remain very high. “The availability of cabs was relatively better compared with Monday but the fares remained sky-high even during non-peak hours. They charged me ₹709 for a route which is hardly 12 kms. Usually I spend ₹250 for a one-way journey through app-based cabs,” he said.
Dry spell hits area under cultivation, water schemes in Himachal
The prolonged dry spell and unusually high temperatures have created a drought-like situation in Himachal Pradesh, where 16.5% area under cultivation has been affected and 434 water supply schemes have been hit. The state has experienced 94% deficit rainfall in April and March. The crop loss is equal to 33% or more in 36.6% of the area. Una recorded 42 degrees Celsius temperature this season.
Plan to adopt 100% EV vehicles for service fleets by 2030
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s EV policy is a classic example of what can be achieved when the government and other stakeholders collaborate together.
Ahead of festivals: Yogi bolsters vigil for ‘communal harmony’
The orders came in the backdrop of violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area in Delhi last week and reports of violence in the course of Ram Navami rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal recently.
Will start verification drive to stop those who can disturb peace: CM Dhami
In a letter to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 17, Shankaracharya Parishad, a council of saints, demanded that non-Hindus, particularly Muslims, be prohibited from entering Char Dham shrines. The letters came days after the country witnessed instances of communal violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in several states.
Ludhiana | Money transfer firm employees robbed at gunpoint
In another incident of broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne men took away ₹10.9 lakh from two employees of a money transfer firm after threatening them with a gun near grain market on Gill Road on Tuesday evening. Jupinder Singh and Honey, employees of Bhagwati Maa Money transfer firm at Deepak Complex, said they had collected ₹10.9 lakh from Field Ganj and Samrala Chowk.
