Delhi pollution woes linger as city sees ‘poor’ air again ahead of Diwali. Check area-wise AQI today

Transport emissions remained the largest contributor to Delhi's air pollution on Thursday, accounting for 18.7 per cent of total emissions, based on data from the Decision Support System. No respite is expected as the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast shows similar air quality for the coming days in Delhi.

However, limited areas also witnessed air in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI surpassing the 301-mark.

Delhi air has begun its winter slump as the quality remained poor for fourth consecutive day this week with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 242 on Friday morning. On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI (Air Quality Index) for Delhi was recorded at 245, placing it firmly in the ‘poor’ category, according to official data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI from 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The national capital's struggle for clean air begins with the onset of winter season and the subsequent stubble burning in the adjoining states, which coincides with the Diwali festival. The the national capital was, however, able to maintain a long streak of clean air from June 11 till late last week, owing to rains and winds this monsoon that kept the air quality in check.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, while the Delhi government has said it would strictly enforce the court's conditions through a series of measures, including designated sale locations and forming patrol teams to monitor compliance.

The Delhi government also held a series of meetings with green cracker manufacturers, traders, secretaries of concerned departments, the MCD and the Delhi Police to chart out an enforcement plan.

The apex court has permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali with certain conditions. The use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours -- 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm -- on the day before Diwali and on the festival day itself.

It also clarified that this relaxation is being granted strictly on a "test case basis" and applies only for the specified period.

A senior Delhi government official said the government will implement the conditions strictly and asserted that plans are being prepared in consultation with stakeholders.

However, experts have called for caution and awareness ahead of Diwali as Delhi's pollution levels are beginning to rise. Vulnerable populations -- including infants, children, pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with asthma, COPD, or heart disease -- face the worst impact.