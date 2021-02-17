IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi AQI in very poor zone; calm winds predicted through the week
Delhi's air quality, as that of NCR, has remained in the very poor zone for days now. (File photo)
Delhi's air quality, as that of NCR, has remained in the very poor zone for days now. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI in very poor zone; calm winds predicted through the week

CPCB recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Tuesday was 327, in the very poor zone. However, as the sun comes up, the air quality will improve slightly, said the IMD
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:17 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor zone on Wednesday, with the hourly average air quality index at 7am being 325.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Tuesday was 327, in the very poor zone.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists have forecast that the winds will remain calm in the early morning hours through the week, which will lead to deterioration of the air quality.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the air quality is forecast to deteriorate on Wednesday. “During the day, as the sun comes up, the air quality will improve slightly,” Srivastava said.

Also Read | Artificial intelligence to detect air-pollution sources in Bihar

AQI in Delhi-NCR has remained in the very poor zone for days now. The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Fridabad and Gurgaon was also recorded very poor on Tuesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the CPCB. The average 24-hour AQI at 4pm on Tuesday was 356 in Ghaziabad, 335 in Noida, 375 in Greater Noida, 310 in Faridabad and 302 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app. (With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders still closed, traffic remains hit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi's air quality, as that of NCR, has remained in the very poor zone for days now. (File photo)
Delhi's air quality, as that of NCR, has remained in the very poor zone for days now. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI in very poor zone; calm winds predicted through the week

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:17 AM IST
CPCB recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Tuesday was 327, in the very poor zone. However, as the sun comes up, the air quality will improve slightly, said the IMD
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
delhi news

24x7 water soon, will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also released a video to let people know about the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the first year of its third term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police arrested the alleged shooter, Shafique, and apprehended four minors allegedly involved in the firing.(Getty Images/ Representative)
Police arrested the alleged shooter, Shafique, and apprehended four minors allegedly involved in the firing.(Getty Images/ Representative)
delhi news

Two shot after scuffle in Jahangirpuri, 1 held

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:11 AM IST
“One of the men, Suresh, received a gunshot wound to his shoulder and has been hospitalised. His brother, Suraj, has a bullet graze past him. He was discharged after treatment. The injuries to the other four are relatively minor,” said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar inside the JNU campus.(HT file photo)
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar inside the JNU campus.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Kanhaiya, Umar, Anirban among 10 summoned for hearing in JNU case

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma directed the accused persons to appear before the court on March 15. The judge noted that the Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
delhi news

Top cop hails police’s handling of anti-CAA protests, Delhi riots

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Shrivastava also praised the police’s efforts during the pandemic. “The force emerged from these challenging times by earning the goodwill, respect and trust of the people,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference at his party office, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference at his party office, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

‘Varsities must find way to stop the brain drain’: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Sisodia urged universities to think out of the box to find solutions for the large quantities and lack of enough space for the students in higher education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi riots, between February 24-26, left at least 53 people dead.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
The Delhi riots, between February 24-26, left at least 53 people dead.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Man held over death of constable during Delhi riots granted bail

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The court granted bail to Danish on a personal bond of 20,000 and one surety of the same amount.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.(HT Photo)
The DDA had put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income and middle-income group categories, located in Dwarka and Jasola.(HT Photo)
delhi news

DDA receives nearly 31,000 applications for its housing scheme this year

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The DDA has received over 6,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG flats. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Fewest new Covid-19 cases in Delhi since April 30

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 AM IST
On Tuesday, over 15,000 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were administered across 265 centre in Delhi. Of these, 2,532 were the second doses received by health care workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
Vasudev, whose tea stall lies on the roadside, midway between Hauz Khas village and Aurobindo Market in south Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Vasudev’s world

By Mayank Austen Soofi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:59 AM IST
A calmly long-time stray-friendly tea stall by the roadside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
india news

Delhi records 94 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Monday, the national capital had reported 134 cases and two deaths. The average number of daily infections has hovered between 131 to 158, according to government data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy greets the attendee as he attends the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy greets the attendee as he attends the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police, in New Delhi(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police tackled situation during R-Day violence responsibly, says minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • The minister also said that the police thwarted the anti-national forces while exercising maximum restraint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of various social organisation display placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Members of various social organisation display placards during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi's arrest: 'False to say there were lapses', says Delhi Police chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The operation of Delhi Police has come under scrutiny by legal experts and activists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police. (PTI Photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence, remanded to 7-day police custody

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Police have alleged that Deep Sidhu was among “prominent players” behind the violence and “instigated the mob” by delivering “provocative speeches.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP