Smog covers Delhi after Diwali fireworks, 34 of 37 areas turn ‘red’: AQI updates

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Tuesday morning after a large number of people in the national capital region or NCR celebrated Diwali with firecrackers on Monday night. Thirty-four out of 37 monitoring stations recorded pollution levels in the ‘red zone’, indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality across the national capital.

Check Delhi AQI live updates here. At 6:05 am on Tuesday, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 347, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Notably, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI, which is reported and published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4pm every day, stood at 345, which also falls in the ‘very poor’ category.

The CPCB categorises AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi AQI According to the SAMEER app developed by the CPCB, three monitoring stations had AQI levels over 400, indicating ‘severe’ air quality across the region. These stations were Bawana (418), Jahangirpuri (404), and Wazirpur (408).

Only three stations, according to the app, had AQI levels below 300. The stations falling in the ‘poor’ category were DTU (242), IGI Airport - T3 (294), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (209).

Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed a thick blanket of smog covering the city and reducing visibility on several major roads.