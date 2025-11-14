Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’; minimum temperature recorded at 10.2°C

The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the very poor to severe category. (ANI photo) Delhi AQI: After a minor improvement from the “severe” category, the air quality in the national capital remained “very poor” on Friday. Delhi’s air quality remained at the upper end of ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning with the minimum temperature of the national Capital recorded at 10.2°C.

The temperature on Thursday was recorded at 10.6°C. The AQI was 392 at 10am on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website.

An AQI of 51–100 is classified as “satisfactory”, 101–200 is “moderate”, 201–300 is “poor”, 301–400 is “very poor”, and a reading above 400 is “severe”.

While forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi suggest that the AQI will remain in ‘very poor’ category on Friday, the Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS) has forecast stubble contribution to go up further in the Capital.

The contribution of stubble burning, according to the Decision Support System (DSS), which was around 12% on Thursday, is expected to be around 17% on Friday.

AQEWS bulletin, meanwhile, said, “The air quality is likely to be in the very poor category from Friday to Sunday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the very poor to severe category.”

According to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum might drop below 10 °C over the weekend.

“Clear skies will persist on Friday. As the temperature drops further, shallow to moderate fog might be seen in isolated places in the morning hours from the beginning of next week,” said an IMD official.