Delhi AQI slips into very poor zone; may improve from Friday
After staying in poor category for days, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the very poor zone on Thursday with the average hourly air quality index at 7am at 301.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 278 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the average AQI was 250, also in the poor category. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said that there is a possibility of improvement in air quality from February 26, when the AQI is likely to come down to the moderate range.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month of February since 2006, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 32.5 degrees Celsius (°C), seven degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was 12°C, a notch above what is considered normal for this time of the year.
Also Read | Farmers’ protest: Delhi, Ghaziabad face heavy traffic during peak hours
Before this, in 2018 and 2017, the day time temperatures had crossed the 32°C-mark in February. On February 23, 2018, the maximum temperature was 32°C, while on February 21, 2017, the maximum temperature had touched 32.4°C.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s neighbouring cities haven’t fared any better in keeping pollution in check. The average air quality was recorded very poor in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it was poor in Noida and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Wednesday.
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe. (With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight of 10 most polluted cities this winter were in NCR, UP: CSE study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI slips into very poor zone; may improve from Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Delhi, Ghaziabad face heavy traffic during peak hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily Covid-19 cases up to 200 in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transport dept readies command centre to track govt buses in real-time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt introduces contactless tickets on all DTC buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: His mundane security job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Delhi parks to be booked for events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP over corruption in civic bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU ready to consider combination of test, Class 12 marks for UG slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No-detention policy to remain in Delhi govt schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What women want: A safe retail experience while purchasing alcohol in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt notifies rules for doorstep ration delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markaz may now reopen, Delhi govt informs high court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shoots himself dead at Defence Colony home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox