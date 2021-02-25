Delhi AQI slips into very poor zone; may improve from Friday

After staying in poor category for days, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the very poor zone on Thursday with the average hourly air quality index at 7am at 301.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 278 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the average AQI was 250, also in the poor category. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said that there is a possibility of improvement in air quality from February 26, when the AQI is likely to come down to the moderate range.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month of February since 2006, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 32.5 degrees Celsius (°C), seven degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was 12°C, a notch above what is considered normal for this time of the year.

Before this, in 2018 and 2017, the day time temperatures had crossed the 32°C-mark in February. On February 23, 2018, the maximum temperature was 32°C, while on February 21, 2017, the maximum temperature had touched 32.4°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s neighbouring cities haven’t fared any better in keeping pollution in check. The average air quality was recorded very poor in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it was poor in Noida and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Wednesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe. (With agency inputs)