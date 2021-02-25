Farmers’ protest: Delhi, Ghaziabad face heavy traffic during peak hours

IND USA
New Delhi, India - February 22, 2021: Demonstrators unloading consturction material for tents at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi, India on Monday, February 22, 2021. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
The Delhi Police have diverted the traffic near these areas, which they say, may possibly lead to heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital during the peak hours
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:22 AM IST

The Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders, where farmers are continuing their agitation demanding withdrawal of the three new farm laws, continue to be completely blocked for traffic on Thursday. The Delhi Police have diverted the traffic near these areas, which they say, may possibly lead to heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital during the peak hours.

Delhi Traffic Police officers said Delhi and Ghaziabad are facing heavy traffic jams in peak hours as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has remained completely closed. All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to the alternate border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, they said.

However, they said, NH-24 road is kept open for traffic going to Delhi from Ghaziabad through Ghazipur roundabout. So, those entering Delhi from Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar or Apsara border may take a right turn from the Ghazipur roundabout and take NH-24 road from there to move towards south and central Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and the Ring Road.

“Also, commuters can take Vikas Marg after taking a right turn from under the Patparganj Industrial Area flyover from Anand Vihar-Ghazipur road. No traffic is being allowed on Delhi-Meerut expressway while NH-9 is kept open only during morning and evening peak hours when traffic remain heavy,” a traffic police officer said.

Apart from the UP Gate border, Singhu, Tikri, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are also closed. Traffic police officials said that Jharoda and Auchandi borders are opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Pall toll tax borders are open for traffic.

As traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44, the traffic police have asked commuters to avoid these routes and take the alternate or diverted routes.

Chilla border between Noida and Delhi remains open on both sides.

