Delhi Assembly lists accomplishments in first year of BJP govt

New Delhi The NeVA system in use during the concluded winter session of the assembly. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday said that in the first year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the assembly has focused on digital transformation, environment sustainability and institutional reforms, citing the introduction of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), digitisation of records and use of solar power.

Addressing a press conference on the assembly premises, Gupta said the Delhi Assembly has gone fully paperless with the use of NeVA.

“The first digital session was held on August 4, 2025, with legislative business conducted entirely through secure electronic platforms. We are steering the Delhi Vidhan Sabha towards a new era of modernisation through a series of landmark initiatives that will redefine transparency and sustainable governance,” Gupta said.

The assembly also commissioned a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar power project, becoming the country’s first legislature to operate entirely on solar energy. According to officials, the project is expected to generate annual savings of approximately ₹1.75 crore. The Speaker announced plans to expand the solar capacity by an additional 300 kilowatts and increase the green cover within the complex from 20% to 40%.

Officials said that the assembly has also started digitising old records, including speeches of members of the first assembly and freedom fighters.

Gupta said that on the governance front, the assembly implemented the APMS portal to facilitate real-time monitoring of audit observations and action-taken notes across departments. A proposal for a National Legislative Index (NLI) to evaluate legislators’ performance has also received national attention.

To promote legislative excellence, Gupta announced the introduction of a “Best MLA Award,” with detailed guidelines likely to be tabled during the upcoming budget session. He also unveiled plans for a one-year political leadership programme, aimed at mentoring young leaders.

Heritage and public outreach initiatives marked another focus area. The assembly clarified that based on the archaeological department’s findings, no execution chamber existed on the premises. The space has since been renamed “Tiffin Room”. A centenary exhibition commemorating Vithalbhai Patel’s election as a presiding officer and a “Know Your Prime Ministers” book gallery were also established, Gupta said.

Thousands of students and civil service aspirants participated in the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament initiative during the year. Additionally, the secretariat organised an annual health check-up programme for MLAs in February 2026, he said.

“Our mission is to ensure that the temple of democracy not only preserves its rich heritage but also leads the way in transparency and public service,” Gupta said.