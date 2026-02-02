New Delhi, Healthy representatives mean stronger institutions and better public service, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said at the launch of the annual health checkup for MLAs under a government health scheme. Delhi Assembly speaker says MLAs' annual checkup will lead to better public service

The inauguration of the check-up programme took place at the Parmanand Hospital in north Delhi, where Gupta said six MLAs would undergo check-ups every day till February 14.

On the first day of the programme, however, only three MLAs went for the check-up Timarpur MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, Wazirpur MLA Poonam Bhardwaj and Kirari MLA Anil Jha.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers are also scheduled to go for the health examinations. Gupta is likely to go on Wednesday, officials said.

"Healthy representatives mean stronger institutions and better public service," Gupta said, emphasising that such programmes are essential for all public representatives as they are required to remain actively engaged with the people.

The speaker said effective public service is possible only when representatives are physically fit, mentally healthy and emotionally positive. He stressed the importance of regular health check-ups, especially after the age of 40, when preventive healthcare becomes increasingly important.

Gupta further said that the awareness campaign in the Delhi Legislative Assembly was a "unique initiative", and it would be adopted by other state assemblies. Urging speakers of other Houses to do so, he said elected representatives can thus serve the public effectively.

He had earlier said that the check-ups were being conducted under the Annual Health Check-Up Scheme notified by the Directorate General of Health Services .

Parmanand Hospital, a DGHS-empanelled facility, has been chosen for the programme, given its proximity to the assembly secretariat. The hospital has been asked to facilitate the checkups and provide cashless treatment strictly as per the existing scheme, Gupta said.

