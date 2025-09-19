Delhi authority invites bids for 600-bed hospital in Dwarka Sector 9

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited bids for the e-auction of a 9.33-acre land parcel in Sector 9, Dwarka, to set up a 600-bed super speciality hospital accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), officials said on Thursday. A view of highrise buildings overlooking the Dwarka Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Officials said that this is part of the authority’s effort to expand Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure while leveraging the city’s emergence as a hub for medical value travel. The selected bidder will be granted licence rights for a period of 55 years to design, finance, build and operate the facility. The hospital is mandated to have at least 600 licensed beds, and the construction must be completed within 48 months from the appointed date.

“Its proximity to both established facilities, such as the Indira Gandhi Hospital, and private players, such as Venkateshwar and Max Super Speciality Hospital, underscores the competitive healthcare ecosystem in the area. The site’s connectivity and catchment area make it ideal for a high-capacity hospital that can cater to residents, as well as international patients,” an official said.

Strategically located near the Bharat Vandana Park and the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station, with a commute time of 25–30 minutes from the IGI Airport, the site is surrounded by dense residential pockets, institutional campuses, and major offices, such as the PNB corporate office, Dwarka District Court and NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) headquarters.

The hospital is also expected to serve the upcoming urban and recreational developments in Dwarka, including the Bijwasan railway station, an 18-hole public golf course and a new sports complex. With multiple metro lines and expressways in close reach, officials expect a high patient footfall once the facility is operational.

While the DDA will facilitate tree clearance and land approvals, the winning bidder will be responsible for obtaining statutory permits and maintaining operations for the licence period, officials said.

DDA has planned commercial development on six large land parcels, of over a hectare, across multiple areas in the city that have been lying unused or encroached for several years. The plan includes the construction of a Gold Souk in Dwarka Sector 22, office spaces in two sectors of Rohini, hotels in Nehru Place and Dwarka Sector 23, and a hospital in Dwarka Sector 9. The smallest of these plots, of 0.9 hectares, is earmarked for a hotel in south Delhi’s Nehru Place, while the largest, of 9.3 hectares in Rohini, has been earmarked for an office complex.