Delhi: BJP demands probe against AAP in alleged pension scam

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded a high-level government probe against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging a “massive pension scam” under the previous regime, which allegedly cost the public exchequer more than ₹200 crore annually due to registration of fake beneficiaries. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. (HT Archive)

In an official statement, the AAP hit back at the BJP and said it had “warned the people of Delhi that if the BJP came to power, it would shut down all welfare schemes meant for the public, and that is exactly what is happening now.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that Delhi residents want the Rekha Gupta-led government to initiate a high-level probe. “As per current findings, over 83,000 registered women are fake or suspicious. A scam of over ₹200 crore annually has occurred in the name of more than 60,000 fake helpless women. There are also allegations of manipulation and duplication in 22,795 other cases. Delhiites demand that Kejriwal explain where the ₹200 crore per month went — to ministers, MLAs, party workers, officials, or into Aam Aadmi Party’s election fund?”

“Last year, Delhi BJP MLAs raised concerns about irregularities... BJP also held protests at AAP’s office regarding the issue. Following due approvals, an investigation began in October 2024, but the then government stalled its progress,” he said.

In its statement, the AAP said the BJP was shutting all public welfare schemes.

“We had warned people... BJP has begun closing down hundreds of Mohalla Clinics, alleging a scam. They have discontinued the free treatment to accident victims, again citing a scam. Free diagnostic tests in private laboratories have also been stopped on the same pretext. Electricity tariffs in Delhi have been increased. It is only a matter of time before they end the free electricity scheme, too, claiming yet another fictitious scam.”