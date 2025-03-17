Delhi BJP to undergo organisational restructuring

A little over a month after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to a stunning victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the party on Sunday announced that its state unit will undergo an organisational restructure, starting next week. BJP’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva. (@BJP4Delhi)

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the restructuring, termed “sangathan parv”, will be held across the state unit — booth committees, mandal committees, district committees, and the state committee.

“Under the organisational restructuring process, elections will be held for booth committees, mandal committees, district committees, and finally, the state committee. However, where workers desire, committees can also be formed through coordination,” he said.

Sachdeva has headed the Delhi BJP unit since March 2023.

The BJP central leadership has appointed Mahendra Nagpal as the election officer for Delhi, along with assistant officers Dr Yogesh Atrey and Vijay Solanki.

BJP national election officer Dr K Laxman in a letter dated March 15 wrote: “I have received your letter dated March 5 in which the proposed names for state election officer and assistant election officers for sangathan parv were intimated. These names have been selected and should be announced soon.”

HT has seen a copy of Laxman’s letter.

A senior BJP functionary said Nagpal, Atrey, and Solanki will supervise the state unit’s organisational revamp.

The BJP had lost six consecutive assembly elections starting 1998, but in the run up to the 2025 polls, executed a campaign that stayed away from communal polarisation and instead flagged the civic mess staring Delhi, while matching the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government with freebies and welfare schemes.

The party also made inroads in slum clusters, with a sustained seven-month outreach programme, and consolidated the urban middle class voter base with tax benefits and infrastructure dreams, all of which enabled the BJP to return to power in Delhi after 27 years.