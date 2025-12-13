Delhi blast: Mortal remains of suicide bomber remain unclaimed

NEW DELHI The blast on November 10. (PTI)

The mortal remains—a part of a foot and a few pieces of flesh—of suicide bomber Umar un-Nabi are lying unclaimed at the mortuary of Lok Nayak Hospital, even a month after the blast, officials aware of the matter said.

A hospital official, on the conduit of anonymity, said, “The remains are preserved at the mortuary. They have not been claimed by the family. We have not been communicated to about the future course of action”.

Umar, who was unmarried, is survived by his mother, an elder brother employed with a private firm, and a younger brother who is still studying. According to police, he had worked at multiple hospitals over the past few years. His family could not be reached for comment.

The medical professional, security agencies said, executed the bombing in a Hyundai i20 car, which he was later found to be driving alone on November 10. He had entered Delhi around 8 am and then travelled across east, central, and south Delhi before reaching the Red Fort parking in the afternoon, where he spent nearly three hours. He then exited around 6:30 pm and set off the explosion.

Later, forensics teams found parts of the car and a part of a foot attached to the car. “It was suspected that the part of the foot was of the suicide bomber Umar. Therefore, his mother and brother were brought from Pulwama for a DNA test, after which it was confirmed that the mortal remains were of Umar’s,” the official cited above said.

Umar had completed his MBBS from Srinagar’s Government Medical College in 2017 and obtained his registration the following year. He worked in hospitals at Srinagar, Anantnag and Faridabad, an officer from the Special Cell said. For the past two to three years, Umar had been living in a rented accommodation near Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where he was employed as an assistant professor.

Investigators said that Umar was close to doctors Muzammil Shakil and Adeel Rather, who were arrested by the J&K Police in October following the seizure of 2,800kg of RDX-laden material from them.

A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Kotwali police station after it was confirmed that the blast was a terror attack and that Umar was part of a terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Delhi Police teams scanned hundreds of CCTV cameras and identified the routes between Faridabad and Delhi that Umar had taken between November 9 and the day of the blast. Through CCTV footage, they established that Umar was alone in the car. He was seen visiting a mosque near Ramlila Ground around 2.30pm.

Umar was seen driving the car into the Red Fort parking lot near Sunehri Masjid at 3.19pm on November 10 and exiting at 6.22pm.

The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Delhi Police’s Special Cell teams continued to assist in the probe. NIA did not comment on the matter.