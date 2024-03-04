Delhi Budget: Data analytics to augment revenue

The Delhi government expects to rake in ₹58,750 crore in revenue from its own taxes in the 2024-25 financial year, according to the budget for the next financial year presented by finance minister Atishi on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal listens to finance minister Atishi as she presents the Budget at the state assembly in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The minister added in the first three quarters of the current financial year, the Capital recorded a 13.96% growth in collection from goods and services tax (GST) and value added tax (VAT) compared to the first three quarters of the fiscal before it, which was the result of the administration’s efforts to improve the business atmosphere and ensure honest taxpayers are not harassed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The Kejriwal government has consistently worked for the improvement of businesses and traders of Delhi over the last nine years to ensure that an honest individual is not troubled, and government revenue continues to grow. In this direction, we have simplified regulations for businesses. Now, without navigating through government offices, traders can seamlessly conduct all their work from the comfort of their offices through faceless services provided by the government. As a result, there has been a growth in both business and tax collection in Delhi in the past years,” Atishi said.

The minister added the government will use artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to bolster the income tax (IT) infrastructure of GST and make the entire GST tax administration faceless for better tracking, monitoring and simplifying the refund process with an aim to increase government revenue.

The budget of ₹76,000 crore during the year 2024-25 is proposed to be mainly financed from the government’s own resources. The major components of the Delhi government’s tax revenue includes the receipts under GST, VAT, stamps and registration fees, state excise and motor vehicle tax.

An official said the finer details of the plan are being worked out.

According to budget documents, the Capital has a total of 788,000 GST taxpayers, out of which 482,000 come under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government. The remaining are under the central government.