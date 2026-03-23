Delhi Budget Session to begin today amid political tensions, ‘green budget’ framework introduction on cards

The three-day session, scheduled from March 23 to March 25, will begin with the tabling of the Economic Survey, followed by the presentation of the Budget on March 24.

As the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly kicks off, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is expected to put forward a “green budget” and a record outlay amid heightened political friction between the government and the Opposition.

In the run up to the budget, the government has also held a series of consultations with groups including students, industrialists, gig workers, trans people, and women.

The CM has also indicated that the government will announce targeted measures for women and girls. Speaking at a recent event, she said the administration’s focus remains on implementation and inclusive growth.

The move comes as the government seeks to address Delhi’s persistent environmental challenges while continuing investments in infrastructure. Officials said sectors such as electric mobility, solar energy, waste management and water conservation are expected to receive focused attention, with an emphasis on both environmental outcomes and job creation.

“The objective of a ‘green’ budget is to align development priorities with environmental goals. It will help identify and track government expenditure on schemes that contribute to sustainability,” an official said.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the proposed green budgeting approach will earmark a defined share of public expenditure for sectors such as pollution control, clean energy, water conservation and biodiversity protection. Departments may also be required to classify and track environment-related spending, allowing for clearer assessment of outcomes.

Officials indicated that the outlay is likely to cross ₹1 lakh crore, the outlay for last year, marking a significant increase in public spending. The government is also expected to introduce a “green budget” framework, aimed at integrating environmental sustainability with development planning.

Alongside fiscal announcements, the Assembly is also set to witness a series of procedural and technological changes. Speaker Vijender Gupta reviewed arrangements ahead of the session and emphasised the need for orderly and substantive deliberations.

“The forthcoming Budget Session must stand as a reflection of the finest parliamentary traditions, where debate is informed, conduct is measured, and every intervention contributes meaningfully to public purpose,” the Speaker said.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Assembly will introduce ‘Vidhan Sathi’, an in-house AI-powered chatbot designed to assist legislators with research, analysis of bills and access to policy information. Tablets have also been installed on members’ desks to enable real-time access to legislative documents and proceedings. The Assembly will also begin proceedings each day with a live rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, accompanied by on-screen display of the lyrics inside the House.

Govt, Opposition acrimony However, the session is also likely to be marked by political tensions, with the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raising objections over the continued suspension of four of its MLAs. Leader of Opposition Atishi has demanded that the suspensions be revoked, warning that the party may boycott the session if its members are not allowed to participate. AAP leaders have alleged that the suspensions were imposed after MLAs protested against the denial of entry to a fellow legislator, and have termed the action as an attempt to curb the Opposition’s voice.

“We demand that the suspension of our four MLAs, which has been done in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner, should be revoked. If these four MLAs are not taken back into the House, then no Aam Aadmi Party MLA will participate in the proceedings of the House. Because if there is no space to raise the voice of the Opposition in the House, then we will come onto the streets and raise the voice of the people of Delhi,” said Atishi.

BJP MLA Shikha Roy also said it will move a censure motion on Monday against the removal motion initiated by Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha against Speaker Om Birla.

The proposed motion seeks to reaffirm commitment to parliamentary traditions, the dignity of the Speaker’s office, and the impartial functioning of democratic institutions, assembly officials said.

“It underscores that the office of the Speaker stands above partisan politics, and that any attempt to subject it to political contestation undermines the core values of parliamentary democracy,” said an official.

Despite the standoff, the government is expected to proceed with its legislative agenda, with the budget presentation remaining the central highlight of the session. Officials said the Economic Survey 2025-26 that was skipped last year, to be tabled on March 23, will provide an overview of Delhi’s economic performance and sectoral trends, setting the context for the budget proposals. This will be followed by discussions on allocations, policy initiatives and implementation strategies.