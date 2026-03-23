PWD shortlists 47 intersections, roundabouts for revamp, beautification

Some of Delhi’s busiest intersections are set for a visual and infrastructural upgrade as the Public Works Department (PWD) has shortlisted 47 such junctions for revamp and beautification, a senior government official said on Sunday. The roundabouts include those at Civic Centre, Zakir Hussain College, Turkman Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Sarita Vihar crossing, and Press Enclave. (Representative photo)

A senior PWD official said all zones were asked to identify intersections and roundabouts that require upgradation of basic infrastructure, street furniture, pedestrian crossings, or beautification work. “Based on the report, 47 locations were shortlisted, and the zonal officers submitted the site survey plans of these areas. Beautification will be carried out, and we plan to rope in private agencies for subsequent maintenance of all such intersections,” the official said.

HT has seen the copy of the sites identified under the project, which include Civic Centre, Zakir Hussain College, Turkman Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Sarita Vihar crossing, Press Enclave, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Idgah roundabout, Rani Jhansi roundabout, Madhuban Chowk and Mayapuri Chowk.

The officer said the initiative is inspired by the positive public feedback to the revamped Delhi Gate intersection during the G-20 summit.

In 2024-25, a budget of over ₹695 crore was allocated for the recarpeting of Delhi’s roads. “A portion of this budget was utilised for the beautification of a few junctions and roundabouts. However, hundreds of roundabouts and junctions situated along PWD roads remain in dilapidated condition. The government has now formulated a plan for the repair, decoration, and beautification of these roundabouts,” the officer said.

The official said a slight modification has been made to this plan: following the repairs, responsibility for maintaining these roundabouts will be transferred to private agencies, which, in exchange for services, will be permitted to install their own signage or hoardings at the respective roundabouts.

The PWD, the infrastructure arm of the Delhi government, maintains around 1,440 km of the arterial road network in the national capital.