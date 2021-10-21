Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Building being lifted using jacks collapses in Sangam Vihar
Delhi: Building being lifted using jacks collapses in Sangam Vihar

No casualty was reported till late evening, the officials said
The two-storey building collapsed in Sangam Vihar. It was being lifted using jacks, officials said. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said no casualty has been reported in the incident. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A two-storey building in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar that was being lifted using jacks collapsed against an adjacent house, causing damage to it and an electric pole on Thursday afternoon, police and fire department officials said Thursday.

At least four labourers were working in the vicinity of the building when it collapsed. They may have suffered injuries but fled the spot because they feared they would be arrested for their negligence. No casualty was reported till late evening, the officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call at 1.05pm regarding a building collapse near the gurdwara in Sangam Vihar. Three fire tenders and rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that after receiving the information, the local police reached the spot and found a building had collapsed and was leaning against another building. An electric pole had also been damaged.

Upon inquiry, the DCP said they found that the building owner, Hos Ram, had contracted two brothers-- Sanjeev and Pawan Pandit--to raise the structure.

The contractors in turn got labourers and jacks to do so.

“Prima facie, it appears that the jacks either malfunctioned or failed to bear the weight of the structure, causing the collapse. Although locals said that no person was trapped under the debris, teams of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire, electricity, and municipal departments reached the spot to assist the police in carrying out the search and rescue operation,” said a police officer.

DCP Jaiker said that a case was registered in connection with the building collapse.

A senior municipal official, requesting anonymity, said that the building was very old and the level of the ground floor was much below the street level. “It had not been identified in the dangerous building survey, however. There are two drains along the base of the building and water seepage might have also weakened the structure. We are carrying out a probe to identify the reason for the collapse,” the civic official said.

Sign out