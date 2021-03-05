IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi bus owners seek exemption from road tax, penalty amid pandemic
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
delhi news

Delhi bus owners seek exemption from road tax, penalty amid pandemic

Respondent, in this case, the Delhi government shall decide the representation after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and take a decision preferably within a period of six weeks, the court said.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has directed the concerned authorities to treat a plea as representation filed by a bus association, seeking exemptions from payment of road tax and levy of penalty post December 2020, in view of the losses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has directed the petition to be treated as a representation by the respondent.

Respondent, in this case, the Delhi government shall decide the representation after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and take a decision preferably within a period of six weeks, the court said.

Petitioners would be at liberty to take further recourse if so required after the decision is taken, it added.

The court further said that in case there is a direction of the government to re-open schools/educational institutions, the respondent shall consider issuing appropriate interim directions, pending consideration of the representation.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Contract Bus Association (DCBA).

The petitioner has sought exemption from payment of road tax and levy of penalty even post December 31, 2020, as the schools and educational institutions have not yet been re-opened and some of the offices have still not commenced full operations.

DCBA is an association of commercial bus owners catering primarily to schools, colleges and educational institutions for transportation of students and staff of the said institutions as well as to office goers of MNCs and industrial establishments.

The petitioner said that in view of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and the subsequent closure of schools and work from home culture, petitioners have not been able to ply their buses and the buses are lying idle. It is, in these circumstances, that petitioners have sought exemptions from payment of road taxes and penalty as also refund/adjustment of the amount already paid by some of the bus operators.

Gautam Narayan, Standing Counsel appearing for the respondent Delhi government, submitted that a decision has already been taken on December 24, 2020, to grant exemption from payment of penalty till December 31, 2020. He further submitted that in a similar writ petition being heard by the high court, by its order dated December 11, 2020, directed the petition to be considered as a representation.

He submitted that said the petition was filed by another association of similarly situated bus operators -- the Indian Tourist Transporters Association. He further submitted that the hearing as per the directions of the court has already concluded and a decision is likely to be taken shortly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
delhi news

Delhi bus owners seek exemption from road tax, penalty amid pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Respondent, in this case, the Delhi government shall decide the representation after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and take a decision preferably within a period of six weeks, the court said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miranda House. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Miranda House. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s Miranda House to start training course for aspiring women politicians

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:21 AM IST
While Miranda House will work on the curriculum, She Leads, a week-long virtual leadership training programme designed to support aspiring women political leaders, will work as resource partner of the college
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

Woman kills her children, hangs herself following quarrel with husband in Delhi

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:52 AM IST
When the husband returned home at night, he found the house locked from inside. The police were informed and they arrived at the scene to find the woman and her two children hanging from the ceiling fan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on March 4. (ANI)
Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on March 4. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Motorists travelling towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border and the Delhi Traffic Police have advised them to take alternative routes which pass through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

22-yr-old dies as Mercedes rams car at Delhi’s Dwarka crossing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The two men, Akash Rana and Rahul Rana, who worked for a life insurance company, were returning from a party hosted by their employers at a prominent hotel around 1am, when the accident occurred at a traffic junction between Sector 6 and 7 of Dwarka
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man selling cold beverages sitting on his pushcart on a hot day in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
A man selling cold beverages sitting on his pushcart on a hot day in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:34 AM IST
CPCB data showed that on Wednesday the overall AQI had deteriorated to 278, categorised as “poor” in the AQI scale. On Tuesday, the overall AQI in Delhi was 175, in the “moderate” category
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NDMC topped the 'Municipal Performance Index 2020' in the 'less than million' population category out of a list of 60 corporations.(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
The NDMC topped the 'Municipal Performance Index 2020' in the 'less than million' population category out of a list of 60 corporations.(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
delhi news

MPI: NDMC ranks 1st, says it sought 'outstanding' quality of life for citizens

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:25 AM IST
This year's ranking comes as a remarkable jump from the NDMC's 65th spot in the 2019 MPI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The numbers of bullets fired and tear gas shells used were the highest in recent years, several mid-level police officers said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
The numbers of bullets fired and tear gas shells used were the highest in recent years, several mid-level police officers said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

461 bullets, 4,000 tear gas shells used by cops to quell Delhi riots

By Prawesh Lama, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:00 AM IST
  • As part of their investigation, police have till date arrested 1,753 persons, which includes 820 Hindus and 933 Muslims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar, who also works as a driver, is an accused in two murder cases and one of Arms Act and has spent time in Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
Kumar, who also works as a driver, is an accused in two murder cases and one of Arms Act and has spent time in Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
delhi news

Civil defence volunteer accidentally shoots himself

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:36 AM IST
  • The accused man, 30-year-old Sujeet Kumar, remains hospitalised and the police are waiting for him to recover before they pursue “suitable action” against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EDMC also sought action against “miscreants” who were “illegally waylaying garbage removal trucks, threatening drivers and dumping garbage openly on the roads and streets”.
The EDMC also sought action against “miscreants” who were “illegally waylaying garbage removal trucks, threatening drivers and dumping garbage openly on the roads and streets”.
delhi news

Court warrant against MCD union members

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:31 AM IST
  • A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi government had launched this course in DTU in 2019.(ANI)
The Delhi government had launched this course in DTU in 2019.(ANI)
delhi news

MBA in family business helping people across India, says Sisodia

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:27 AM IST
  • Manish Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Open burning and abandoned old vehicles have also become a prominent source of pollution in east Delhi.
Open burning and abandoned old vehicles have also become a prominent source of pollution in east Delhi.
delhi news

Local sources behind high pollution in north, east Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • Jai Prakash, north Delhi mayor, said that all efforts of the municipal agencies this winter were focused to control local pollution sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conspiracy came to fore during the first week of January when following a tip off, the attempt to smuggle the mercury inside the jail in a perfume bottle, was foiled by a team of special cell.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The conspiracy came to fore during the first week of January when following a tip off, the attempt to smuggle the mercury inside the jail in a perfume bottle, was foiled by a team of special cell.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Police claim to foil plot for murder of riots accused in Tihar jail

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • No Delhi police officer commented on the incident on record, but senior police officers aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the two men who were on the target, are lodged in Tihar for their role in the northeast Delhi violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the family of the dead boy placed his body on the road outside Ambedkar Hospital and staged a protest.
On Thursday, the family of the dead boy placed his body on the road outside Ambedkar Hospital and staged a protest.
delhi news

Earthmover accidentally dumps soil, kills 14-year-old boy in Shahbad Dairy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:15 AM IST
  • Like several other curious onlookers, the boy too was watching the earthmover in action when the mishap took place, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Gupta, 60, has been driving his auto around Delhi for 40 years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
Mr Gupta, 60, has been driving his auto around Delhi for 40 years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Life in an auto-rickshaw

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 AM IST
  • Considering the possibility of quitting this occupation, he observes that “one of the good things of being an auto driver is that all your income is made in hard cash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP