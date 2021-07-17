Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Cabinet approves bidding for 160 low-floor buses
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 12:04 AM IST

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved bidding for 160 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

“Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today (Friday) led by CM Arvind Kejriwal approved bid for 160 Low Floor CNG AC buses which will be on Delhi roads by November. These buses, fully conforming to BS-VI emission standards, will have CCTV, GPS, panic buttons. With this, our bus fleet size will grow to 6,910,” Gahlot said in a tweet.

The vehicles are part of the Delhi government’s plan to add 1,000 low-floor buses to its orange cluster bus fleet, said officials, adding that 311 such buses are already in operation and another 89 is expected to arrive by August 31.

On January 6, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) approved funds for the procurement of 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses. According to deadlines set by the government, the buses should have arrived in six months but it got delayed because of an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, said the official.

Delhi is supposed to get 4,000 additional buses by the end of 2022, including 1,000 standard floor buses and 1,000 electric buses.

Studies by the transport department suggests that the city requires 11,000 buses but the current fleet size is less than 7,000.

