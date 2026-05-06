Delhi Cabinet approves salary hike for vocational teachers

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved a salary hike for vocational teachers and those working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, with chief minister Rekha Gupta stating that the move is aimed at both financial relief and recognising their contribution. Officials said the revised pay structure brings Samagra Shiksha teachers at par with primary and upper primary teachers in Delhi’s government schools.

Officials said the decision, applicable from next month, will benefit around 1,131 vocational teachers across Delhi, who provide skill-based training in government institutions in various disciplines. Their monthly remuneration has been increased to ₹38,100 from the earlier range of ₹20,000 to ₹23,000.

According to officials, teachers working at 784 centres under the Samagra Shiksha programme will also get a salary rise from ₹21,000 to ₹35,420 per month. The revision also applies to educators at special training centres, which focus on bringing out-of-school children, those who have either dropped out or never enrolled, back into the formal education system.

Officials said the revised pay structure brings Samagra Shiksha teachers at par with primary and upper primary teachers in Delhi’s government schools. Gupta said that the hike is a step towards acknowledging the efforts of teachers who often work in challenging conditions to ensure that children return to classrooms.

“This is not just a financial decision but a recognition of the dedication and hard work of teachers,” she said.

Highlighting the role of special training centres, Gupta said these institutions act as a crucial bridge for children outside the schooling system. “Ensuring that no child in Delhi is left out of education remains a top priority,” she said.

Officials said that the government is focusing on improving the quality of these centres through measures such as regular monitoring, parental counselling and better inter-departmental coordination.

The latest decision is part of the Delhi government’s broader push to strengthen its education framework through targeted reforms and policy interventions.