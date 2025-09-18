Delhi celebrates PM’s birthday with expos, donation drive

A slew of events held across Delhi on Wednesday marked the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From Kartavya Path to the Delhi Secretariat and the Assembly, the city witnessed a day-long series of walks, exhibitions, cultural performances and a record-breaking donation drive under the campaign “Thank You Modiji.” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a gathering during the inauguration of development projects on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday at Thyagaraj Stadium, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The highlight came with a mega blood donation drive at Kartavya Path, which collected 1,157 units at a single site — more than three times Delhi’s earlier record of 350 units.

“Every drop of my blood is for the nation. The enthusiasm of Delhi’s youth, women and elderly shows their commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision. This is not just a donation of blood but a pledge to save lives,” chief minister Rekha Gupta said after donating blood alongside cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders.

The CM also led the “Seva Sankalp Walk” with MPs, MLAs, councillors and thousands of young participants. Describing Modi as the “heartbeat of 1.4 billion Indians,” Gupta announced that the Delhi government will dedicate 75 new public welfare schemes during the 15-day “Seva Sankalp Fortnight” from September 17 to October 2.

She credited PM Modi with reshaping Delhi through ₹1.25 lakh crore worth of highways and expressways, a 400-km expansion of the metro, piped water connections for millions, ownership rights to 1,731 unauthorised colonies and support for projects such as the RRTS and Yamuna cleaning. “Delhi was fortunate to have benefitted directly from his policies,” she said, while recalling the Centre’s help during the Covid-19 pandemic and infrastructure projects like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi.

The celebrations at Kartavya Path blended festivity with cultural pride, featuring folk performances from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and West Bengal. The CM joined in the dances and selfies with artists and ministers, underlining the carnival-like atmosphere.

Elsewhere, the Delhi Secretariat launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, aimed at improving women’s health and nutrition. Union minister of state for health Anupriya Patel said more than 75,000 health camps are already operational across India and will continue till October 2.

At the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta and Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra inaugurated an exhibition titled “Service is the Resolve, India First the Inspiration – 75 Years, An Experience and An Exhibition”. Malhotra said it traced the Prime Minister’s journey “from humble beginnings to his leadership as a global statesman.” “For him, governance is not just administration, but a sacred trust… He has declared himself the Pradhan Sevak of the nation,” added the Speaker.

Union minister of communication Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated five Ayushman Arogya Mandir in the NDMC area and launched health check-up camps at seven centres. At Babar Road, Scindia praised Modi’s focus on women’s empowerment: “He is the only PM who, for the first time from the Red Fort, has repeatedly spoken about women’s empowerment -- from distributing sanitary pads to smokeless gas stoves.”

BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated a five-day exhibition on Modi’s life and works at an event presided over by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. “The BJP will continue various service activities for 15 days across Delhi, including One Tree for Mother and cleanliness drives,” Sachdeva said.

The Delhi government released a music video Namo Pragati Delhi – From Children’s Voices to the Nation’s Voice, featuring schoolchildren wishing the Prime Minister in 22 languages. More than 50 government schools contributed, with over 300 handmade greeting cards prepared for presentation to the PM.

The CM also launched the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan from Central Vista, flagging off the NAMO Sugamya Rath. She pledged to make Delhi fully accessible to persons with disabilities by 2047. “Every site, every destination and every public place in Delhi will be made accessible,” she said. Companions and caregivers of persons with disabilities will also be provided financial support of ₹6,000 per month, she announced.