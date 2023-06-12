Delhi: Chhenu-Hashim gang war in Jafrabad, four held

The crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested four men allegedly associated with the Hashim Baba gang in connection to last week’s firing in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, officers said on Monday. Chhenu Pehalwan and Hashim Baba are rival gangsters who run their gangs out of north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad and Seelampur areas. (HT Photo)

On June 6, four men, including three from Chhenu Pehalwan gang, were injured after unidentified people opened fire on them in a narrow lane late in the night.

According to the police, the firing was a result of gang rivalry over extortion.

“During investigation, specific information was received that those involved in the firing were going to gather near a night shelter in Welcome area. A trap was laid and the those involved in the firing were apprehended, and the firearms used in the shooting were recovered,” Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of police (crime), said.

Those arrested were identified as Gosh alias Bhindi, 22, Anas Iqbal, 29, Mohammad Shaved, 26, and Mohammad Shahzad, 35.

Initial interrogation found that the firing took place on the direction of Suhail alias Chappal, a close aide of Baba, police said.

“It was also disclosed by the accused that the four injured people are members of Pehalwan gang and they had gone to collect money from satta operators from whom Baba extorted money to let them run their rackets. The accused also revealed that the shooting was planned to eliminate the associates of Pehalwan, who were meddling in their turf and profits of illegal activities,” Yadav said.

According to the arrested people, since the injured people survived the attack, Baba tasked them to eliminate them.

Police have recovered five firearms – two sophisticated automatic pistols with four magazines and three countrymade pistols of .315 bore and 15 live cartridges— from the possession of the accused, the officer said.