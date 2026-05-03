Delhi civic body to integrate general trade fee with property tax

New Delhi The general trade or storage licence fee has been fixed at 15% of the property tax of the premises concerned. (Representative photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday announced that it is integrating the collection of the general trade fee, also known as the storage licence fee, with the property tax system, and is thereby abolishing the need for a separate application for a General Trade License (GTL).

“Going forward, all property owners/occupiers, uniquely identified through the Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC), will be able to pay the applicable license fee seamlessly along with their Property Tax through the Property Tax Portal,” said the MCD in a statement, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

The general trade or storage licence fee has been fixed at 15% of the property tax of the premises concerned. This fee will have to be paid annually, along with the property tax payment. The receipt generated after the payment will serve as a deemed general trade/storage licence for the premises concerned, remaining valid for one financial year.

“While the process has been significantly simplified, it is reiterated that all license holders must strictly comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those related to pollution control, fire safety, and other statutory requirements. Obtaining necessary approvals and clearances from the concerned authorities shall remain the sole responsibility of the trade operator,” the MCD said.

Trade operators will also be responsible for ensuring the safety of life and property, and liable for any loss or damage. During the property tax payment, a declaration regarding this will be given to the property owners, the MCD said.