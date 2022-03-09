Delhi civic poll schedule to be announced at 5 pm

New Delhi: The State Election Commission (SEC) will announce the schedule for elections to three municipal corporations (272 wards) in Delhi at a press conference at 5 pm on Wednesday. The dates for nominations, their scrutiny, withdrawal of candidature, date of voting, and counting will be detailed at the conference.

Over 10.4 million voters are eligible to vote in the polls. In 2017, the last day of nomination was April 3. The elections were held on April 23 and the results were announced on April 26.

SEC officials, who held a review meeting for the polls on Tuesday, said most preparations such as revision of electoral rolls and identification of polling stations were over. The polls are likely to be held before April 23.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress have been preparing for the elections for months. The BJP has dominated the municipal polls for 15 years. The AAP, which formed the government in Delhi for a second consecutive time in 2020, seeks to dislodge the BJP. Parties such as Bahujan Samaj Party, Bihar’s ruling Janta Dal (United) also field candidates in Delhi’s municipal polls.

In 2017, the BJP returned to power in the three corporations by winning 181 of 272 wards. The AAP came second and the Congress third.

The municipal polls will be held after the results of the assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh will be declared on March 10. AAP, which won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly in 2020, contested elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

There are 104 wards each in North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations. East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. Half of the 272 wards are reserved for women.

SEC, which is mandated to conduct municipal elections, has released broad guidelines as per the model code of conduct. According to the guidelines, a campaign curfew will be imposed between 8 pm and 8 am during which no canvassing or public meetings will be allowed. The watchdog has limited the number of star campaigners to 10 for recognised and five for unrecognised parties.

Even though the government has withdrawn most Covid restrictions, the SEC has ordered that not more than 50 people will be allowed to attend a corner meetings. Only five people, including the candidate, will be allowed to do door-to-door campaigns.

The SEC has advised political parties and the candidates to conduct their campaign through digital/virtual/media platforms/mobile phones as much as possible to ensure strict compliance to Covid safety norms.

“The request for permission for the campaign by star campaigners may be given at least 48 hours before the start of the campaign to make all necessary safety arrangements,” the guidelines say. No victory processions after the counting will be allowed. If a candidate or political party violates any of the guidelines, no further permission shall be given to the concerned candidate/party for rallies, meetings. etc.

All polling and security personnel will have to be fully vaccinated. The election campaign will end 48 hours before the end of polling. “Such a reasonable restriction is necessary to ensure that proper police arrangements can be made to ensure a free and fair poll.”

The poll watchdog has increased the maximum expenditure limit for candidates to ₹8 lakh from ₹7 lakh. Nearly 200 election symbols are available for independent candidates and those from unrecognised parties.

The model code of conduct (MCC) will come into force immediately with the announcement of the election date. Experts said though the poll code bars the government from announcing welfare measures and new schemes, it will have no impact on the state Budget presentation.

“The state government can present the Budget while the model code of conduct is in place. Presentation of the Budget is a constitutional requirement... The MCC cannot come in its way. The Representation of People Act, 1951, does not bar presentation of Budget by a state government when MCC is in force,” said PDT Achary, a former Lok Sabha general secretary.

