Delhi CM attends youth parliament, seeks budget suggestions from students

New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at Day 2 of the event. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday emphasised the role of youngsters in shaping the nation’s future, and sought their suggestions for the upcoming state budget that is set to be presented later this month.

Addressing a “Chhatra Sansad” (youth parliament) organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at NDMC convention centre, Gupta also recollected the start of her political career as a student union member, first as a secretary of Daulat Ram College union and then as the president of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

“I felt happy to be present among the women students of Delhi University and ABVP. Students from all corners of the country participated in the youth parliament. I also asked for their suggestions for our upcoming budget,” Gupta said.

CM Gupta said, “Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is not just a student organisation, but it is a school of leadership building. This platform has enabled my journey. ABVP has done the work of taking every student forward and teaching them the lesson of leadership and this is the reason that in the coming time, not only one but hundreds of Rekha Guptas will be prepared from this organisation. ABVP is preparing a banyan tree of ideas under whose shade the foundation of nation building will be laid.”

The youth parliament, which began on March 9, has been dedicated to different student communities. The first day focused on tribal students, and the second day was for female students. The final day, on March 11, will focus on students from the northeast.

Addressing the gathering, minister of state for tribal affairs Durga Das Uikey highlighted the importance of tribal communities in preserving Indian culture and traditions.”Tribal communities serve as the flag-bearers of Indian heritage. Their role in safeguarding our traditions is invaluable,” he said.