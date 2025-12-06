Delhi CM directs DMRC to enforce dust control measures

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday issued strict directions to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to ensure effective dust mitigation across all its construction sites in the national capital, emphasising cleanliness beneath elevated corridors. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the meeting.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior DMRC officials, Gupta noted that multiple complaints had been received regarding dust emissions at under-construction Metro sites. She also flagged concerns at several stretches, where construction had been completed, being left without proper restoration of roads and footpaths, leading to traffic disruptions and pollution.

“I have personally observed garbage accumulation and lack of cleanliness below elevated Metro routes. There is visible neglect in these areas and no leniency should be shown in matters related to pollution control. It appears the Metro uses its elevated structures primarily for advertising, while cleanliness is being ignored,” Gupta said.

Responding to the concerns, DMRC officials said in the meeting that enhanced dust suppression measures were being implemented at construction zones. They said that cleaning operations had already been initiated below elevated portions of the network and that, while other departments also share responsibility, the Metro has begun clearing waste on its own.

The chief minister also directed the DMRC to deploy advanced technologies for dust control, to ensure proper covering of construction materials, undertake regular water sprinkling and prevent soil or debris spillage onto roads. She added that DMRC, being a key public transport institution, must aim to set an example in environmental compliance.

Gupta said she would soon conduct surprise inspections at Metro construction sites, warning of strict action against officials and agencies concerned, in case of negligence.

DMRC officials said that on the day, as part of its pollution-control initiative, a drive was conducted between Azadpur and Ashok Vihar to restore damaged footpaths, beautify road medians and repair nearby roads.

“Delhi Metro’s engineers inspected the construction sites, as well as surrounding roads thoroughly and ensured that all construction materials were properly covered and the wheel wash facilities for outgoing vehicles were in working condition,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

About 19 kilometres of city roads are under DMRC’s temporary jurisdiction currently. These roads have been taken over and repaired by DMRC to facilitate Metro construction work in the vicinity, the spokesperson added.

On the day, the CM also inaugurated and inspected key development works in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.