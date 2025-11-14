Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi CM flags off Delhi–Sonipat interstate electric bus service

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 09:04 am IST

Officials said the service aims to revive inter-state connectivity that was discontinued several years ago, leaving daily commuters dependent on private operators.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off a new Delhi–Sonipat interstate electric bus service from the Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off the new interstate electric bus service in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off the new interstate electric bus service in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The route, operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), marks the latest addition to city’s expanding electric mobility network and comes weeks after the government launched the first interstate e-bus service to Baraut during the Seva Pakhwada, said officials.

The CM and transport minister Pankaj Singh flagged off three electric buses that will ply between Kashmere Gate and Sonipat bus stand. Officials said the service aims to revive inter-state connectivity that was discontinued several years ago, leaving daily commuters dependent on private operators. Gupta said the government is working to restore and expand DTC services to adjoining NCR cities.

“The initiative will make public transport more accessible, reduce road congestion and help curb pollution. The new electric buses, equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS, would ensure safer and more comfortable travel,” she said.

DTC officials said six trips will operate daily in each direction, linking key points such as GTB Nagar, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border, Kundli, Rai and Bahalgarh before terminating at Sonipat.

The CM added that improving interstate connectivity and providing affordable mobility is a key priority. “Strengthening interconnectivity between Delhi and neighbouring states is essential for economic and social integration. We remain committed to building a reliable and environmentally responsible transport system,” she said.

Singh said the revival of inter-state routes through zero-emission buses would significantly benefit commuters across the region. “Interstate services had been discontinued for years. This step restores the crucial link while promoting cleaner transport. More NCR cities would soon be connected through similar services,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi CM flags off Delhi–Sonipat interstate electric bus service
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a new interstate electric bus service from Kashmere Gate to Sonipat, operated by DTC, enhancing the city's electric mobility network. The service, featuring six daily trips, aims to restore inter-state connectivity, reduce congestion, and curb pollution with modern amenities. The government prioritizes expanding affordable and environmentally friendly transport options.