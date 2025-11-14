Delhi CM flags off Delhi–Sonipat interstate electric bus service

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off a new Delhi–Sonipat interstate electric bus service from the Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off the new interstate electric bus service in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The route, operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), marks the latest addition to city’s expanding electric mobility network and comes weeks after the government launched the first interstate e-bus service to Baraut during the Seva Pakhwada, said officials.

The CM and transport minister Pankaj Singh flagged off three electric buses that will ply between Kashmere Gate and Sonipat bus stand. Officials said the service aims to revive inter-state connectivity that was discontinued several years ago, leaving daily commuters dependent on private operators. Gupta said the government is working to restore and expand DTC services to adjoining NCR cities.

“The initiative will make public transport more accessible, reduce road congestion and help curb pollution. The new electric buses, equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS, would ensure safer and more comfortable travel,” she said.

DTC officials said six trips will operate daily in each direction, linking key points such as GTB Nagar, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border, Kundli, Rai and Bahalgarh before terminating at Sonipat.

The CM added that improving interstate connectivity and providing affordable mobility is a key priority. “Strengthening interconnectivity between Delhi and neighbouring states is essential for economic and social integration. We remain committed to building a reliable and environmentally responsible transport system,” she said.

Singh said the revival of inter-state routes through zero-emission buses would significantly benefit commuters across the region. “Interstate services had been discontinued for years. This step restores the crucial link while promoting cleaner transport. More NCR cities would soon be connected through similar services,” he said.