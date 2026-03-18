New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday received feedback from working women, teachers, students, and sportspersons for the upcoming Delhi annual budget for 2026-27. Delhi CM interacts with students, working women, sportspersons; seeks ideas for budget

The budget will be shaped through public opinion and participation, Gupta said.

The budget 2026-27 is scheduled to be tabled on March 24 at the Delhi Assembly's budget session.

Earlier, the chief minister held meetings with representatives of medical field and women commercial drivers on Tuesday and listened to their suggestions for the budget proposals.

Under the special 'Samvad' series of dialogues, the chief minister will also interact with other stakeholders in the coming days.

The chief minister heard and noted the inputs during the Samvad with working women, teachers, students and sportspersons.

She emphasised that public participation is the strongest pillar of a 'Viksit Delhi' , and the government aims to ensure that the budget addresses the needs of every section of society, said a CMO statement.

Education minister Ashish Sood also attended the meeting.

The students extended several important suggestions to strengthen the education system and improve future opportunities, it said.

The suggestions included extending mid-day meal scheme upto Class 12, structured sports training in schools, better academic and sports infrastructure, increased industry exposure among others.

The teachers and working women drew attention to everyday challenges related to daily life and workplaces. They stressed the need for proper playgrounds in schools and residential areas, as well as safer commuting options through the construction of foot overbridges and underpasses.

They also called for long-term solutions to persistent issues like waterlogging, creches, AI Training and women welfare, it added.

Representatives from sports field gave a range of suggestions to strengthen Delhi's sports culture. They proposed making sports mandatory in schools, setting up residential sports academies, and building better training infrastructure.

The chief minister said the government aims to present a budget that reflects the needs of all sections-students, women, teachers, sportspersons and the general public.

"This budget will not just be a financial document, but a comprehensive roadmap to improve the lives of Delhi people," she said.

Gupta expressed confidence that the suggestions received during the dialogue would be clearly visible in Budget 2026, helping Delhi move towards greater development, opportunity and empowerment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.