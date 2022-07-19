Delhi CM Kejriwal demands roll-back of GST levy on packed food

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an immediate roll back of 5% GST levy imposed on “pre-packaged and labelled” food products such as pulses, cereals and flour in a single pack weighing more than 25 kg, calling it an “unfortunate and regrettable hike”.

Hitting out at the Central government over the move likely to push up retail inflation, Kejriwal said on one hand, the country is struggling with back-breaking inflation and on the other hand, the Central government has imposed GST on daily commodities.

“It is regrettable that on one hand, inflation in the country is at an all-time high and on the other, the central government has hiked the GST on essential food items such as pulses and rice. We demand the central government to revoke this levy. I want to tell the central government that the move to levy GST on basic commodities is ill-thought and arbitrary. It should be taken back at the earliest,” Kejriwal stated while interacting with the media persons in Delhi assembly premises after casting his vote in the presidential election.

The GST Council, at its 47th meeting held in Chandigarh, brought “pre-packaged and labelled” local unbranded products such as rice, wheat, curd, lassi, papad and honey under the ambit of GST’s 5% slab, effective from July 18, 2022.

The GST Council is the apex decision-making body for the indirect tax regime. It is chaired by the Union finance minister and states’ finance ministers are its members. Barring one instance since its inception in July 2017, all decisions of the council are unanimous. “At the 47th GST Council, no state opposed the move to bring the pre-packaged commodities under GST,” a senior official present in the meeting said requesting anonymity.

Kejriwal also slammed the Centre for “blocking his Singapore visit”. He added Singapore has specially invited him to present the Delhi Model at the World Cities Summit on August 1.

The visit needs approval of the lieutenant governor and the ministry of external affairs.

“I am an elected chief minister not some petty criminal and I fail to understand why the Centre is blocking my Singapore visit. The Central government should not stop this. It is clear that they are playing dirty politics. There is no law or court order which bars me for giving a presentation at an international forum. I have not committed any crime. Prominent leaders from all over the world will learn about the Delhi Model at the summit, this will increase help the reputation of India at an international arena. When a common citizen is free to go out of the country, then why an elected chief minister cannot go out of the country?,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP chief Aadesh Gupta, however, said that the chief minister needs to first improve governance in the city. “Why CM Kejriwal who has no department or ministry with him is desperate to go there [Singapore]. Three mayors sat on dharna for 13 days near CM’s residence regarding release of funds for MCDs, but he did not even meet them. It would be better, if instead of going to Singapore Kejriwal takes a round of the colonies where even drinking water is not available,” Gupta said.