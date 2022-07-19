Delhi CM Kejriwal demands roll-back of GST levy on packed food
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an immediate roll back of 5% GST levy imposed on “pre-packaged and labelled” food products such as pulses, cereals and flour in a single pack weighing more than 25 kg, calling it an “unfortunate and regrettable hike”.
Hitting out at the Central government over the move likely to push up retail inflation, Kejriwal said on one hand, the country is struggling with back-breaking inflation and on the other hand, the Central government has imposed GST on daily commodities.
“It is regrettable that on one hand, inflation in the country is at an all-time high and on the other, the central government has hiked the GST on essential food items such as pulses and rice. We demand the central government to revoke this levy. I want to tell the central government that the move to levy GST on basic commodities is ill-thought and arbitrary. It should be taken back at the earliest,” Kejriwal stated while interacting with the media persons in Delhi assembly premises after casting his vote in the presidential election.
The GST Council, at its 47th meeting held in Chandigarh, brought “pre-packaged and labelled” local unbranded products such as rice, wheat, curd, lassi, papad and honey under the ambit of GST’s 5% slab, effective from July 18, 2022.
The GST Council is the apex decision-making body for the indirect tax regime. It is chaired by the Union finance minister and states’ finance ministers are its members. Barring one instance since its inception in July 2017, all decisions of the council are unanimous. “At the 47th GST Council, no state opposed the move to bring the pre-packaged commodities under GST,” a senior official present in the meeting said requesting anonymity.
Kejriwal also slammed the Centre for “blocking his Singapore visit”. He added Singapore has specially invited him to present the Delhi Model at the World Cities Summit on August 1.
The visit needs approval of the lieutenant governor and the ministry of external affairs.
“I am an elected chief minister not some petty criminal and I fail to understand why the Centre is blocking my Singapore visit. The Central government should not stop this. It is clear that they are playing dirty politics. There is no law or court order which bars me for giving a presentation at an international forum. I have not committed any crime. Prominent leaders from all over the world will learn about the Delhi Model at the summit, this will increase help the reputation of India at an international arena. When a common citizen is free to go out of the country, then why an elected chief minister cannot go out of the country?,” Kejriwal said.
Delhi BJP chief Aadesh Gupta, however, said that the chief minister needs to first improve governance in the city. “Why CM Kejriwal who has no department or ministry with him is desperate to go there [Singapore]. Three mayors sat on dharna for 13 days near CM’s residence regarding release of funds for MCDs, but he did not even meet them. It would be better, if instead of going to Singapore Kejriwal takes a round of the colonies where even drinking water is not available,” Gupta said.
First Monday of Shrawan: Mammoth crowd turns up in Kashi temples
Around four lakh devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple in Varanasi on the first Monday of the holy Shrawan month. The newly unveiled KV corridor has been decked up on the occasion and though all the entry points were full, many devotees specially preferred entering the temple via the KV corridor gate on the Ganga ghat. Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh inspected security arrangements at KV Corridor.
Man held for posing as Muslim and uploading derogatory posts in Kodagu: Police
Kodagu police arrested a man on Monday for uploading objectionable posts on a Hindu goddess impersonating a Muslim man, officials said. Police said the arrested man has been identified as Divin Devaiah, a resident of Kedamulluru in Virajpet taluk in the Kodagu district. The accused had opened an account in the name of Muslim youth and posted the messages.
A century and a half of weather forecasting
We've been having an extended run of wet, grey days in the city, and the citizenry's patience, as it scans the unchanging weather forecast, is wearing thin. Never mind that we're well-insulated from the pralaya-like conditions in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and the freak 40-degree C temperatures across Europe and China – as everyone knows, you aren't truly Bengalurean unless you dial up the whinge when the weather is anything but perfect.
Kumaraswamy slams BJP over GST hike, faces Congress backlash
Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre over the hike in taxes, minutes after casting hKumaraswamy'sballot in the presidential election. “No matter what their mistakes, they here (state) will justify it. They have made it a habit to tell 100 lies and make one truth,” Kumaraswamy said.
Karnataka CM Bommai asks sellers to not hike rate of dairy items
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the hike in milk and curd prices can be avoided by claiming reimbursements. Prices of milk and curd will effectively go up by around ₹2 for a 200 ml packet, and dealers have already started charging higher prices. Several other items would get more expensive, which include atta (flour), paneer, curd, and hospital rooms with rent above ₹5,000. Meanwhile, an will be levied on tetra packs.
