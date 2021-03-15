Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off sewer work at Kirari, Mundka
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday flagged off work on a sewer project slated to cover 114 unauthorised colonies and six villages across Kirari and Mundka assembly constituencies in the northwestern periphery of the Capital.
“Before the last elections (February 2020), I promised you all that I will resolve all the sewer issues in Kirari and road-repair work. I have come here today to fulfil my promise. Despite the shortage of funds, I instructed officers to arrange funds from anywhere and start the sewer project as soon as possible because I had made a promise to you,” said Kejriwal, addressing a gathering in Kirari on Sunday.
According to a statement released on Sunday, the government plans to lay 423km of sewer lines across the areas, as well as set up wastewater pumping stations in three areas.
He further said, “We have already provided water to every household in Kirari, and we now aim to provide sewer lines to every household as well as good roads and lanes. I continue to face huge backlash from opposition parties for providing free services such as water and bus rides to people, but the support of the people keeps me going. In the last 70 years, no other party has worked for the development of unauthorised colonies, as much as AAP has have worked in the last five years.”
The Delhi government in a press statement, issued later in the day, said, “The sewer scheme for Kirari and Mundka has been prepared to facilitate the public at large residing in these colonies and villages and achieve better sanitary conditions and further reduce the pollution of the River Yamuna. Under the scheme, there are provisions to lay the sewer lines in the length of about 423km. The scope of work also includes the construction of waste water pumping stations at Prem Nagar, Bhagya Vihar, and Pratap Vihar with capacities of 6.5, 9.0, and 41 MGD, respectively.
