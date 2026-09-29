Delhi CM launches portal to ease approvals for traders

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal, an integrated digital platform aimed at simplifying government approvals and strengthening the ease of doing business in the Capital. Officials said that the portal is expected to make access to government services easier for more than 800,000 traders in Delh (Photo for representation)

Launched under the Seva Sankalp campaign, the portal currently integrates more than 50 services from 15 departments. The government plans to expand it to more than 100 services across 21 departments by next month, officials said.

Officials said that the portal is expected to make access to government services easier for more than 800,000 traders in Delhi, including MSMEs, startups, industrial units, and investors. It has also been integrated with the national single window system, enabling businesses to access central and Delhi government approvals through an integrated platform.

Launching the portal, Gupta said ease of doing business was not merely about putting government processes online but about creating a system based on trust, transparency, and convenience between the government and the business community.

She said the government would continue to add services, simplify procedures, and strengthen digital transformation to encourage entrepreneurship, investment, and job creation.

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the portal would provide a single-window facility for licences, no-objection certificates (NOCs), and other business-related services through a single ID. He said 15 departments and boards had so far been integrated, with more than 50 services available.

The portal will allow applicants to identify the approvals required for their business, submit applications, track their status, and communicate with departments through a single digital interface.

According to officials, the portal’s single sign-on (SSO) facility will allow users to access services of different departments through one login, while the Common Application Form (CAF) will reduce the need to submit the same basic information repeatedly.

The “Know Your Approvals” feature will help entrepreneurs identify the permissions and approvals required for their proposed businesses. An applicant dashboard will allow users to track applications, while a departmental dashboard will help officials monitor applications and service delivery.

The portal will also provide guidance, frequently asked questions (FAQs), and manuals to help entrepreneurs understand the approval process, while a grievance-redressal facility will allow them to raise issues related to their applications.