Delhi CM lays foundation for Hari Nagar e-bus depot

New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the foundation ceremony. (HT)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for a five-storey, multilevel electric bus depot at Hari Nagar, which will house around 400 e-buses, along with commercial spaces, parking lots, and dormitories for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees, spanning a 6.22-acre area.

Speaking at the ceremony, a part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada 2025 fortnight marking the birthday of the Prime Minister, Gupta said the project will provide a fillip to the transport sector in Delhi, redefine working conditions and provide world-class facilities for commuters.

“With this depot, capable of housing around 400 e-buses and equipped with state-of-the-art charging infrastructure, our government reaffirms its commitment to sustainable mobility. This project is not just a bus depot—it is the foundation of a greener, more efficient Delhi,” the CM said.

The CM said that the facility will be financially self-sustainable.

“Around 2 lakh square feet of retail and commercial space will be integrated into the complex, generating revenue to offset project expenses. Additional features include 324 car parking slots, 104 two-wheeler spaces in the basement, 26,257 square feet for DTC offices and dormitories, and a modern commercial hub comprising malls and office spaces,” Gupta said.

The depot will also have a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant, a 170-kilolitre-per-day sewage treatment plant, and a rainwater harvesting system to recharge groundwater. Nearly 740,000 square feet of built-up space will be provided and supported by a dedicated 33 kV electrical substation. The project is estimated to cost ₹420 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 months, officials said.

CM Gupta said that the government plans to expand the electric bus fleet in Delhi from 3,000 to 6,000 over the next 12 months. Referring to the Shadipur Depot project, she announced that residential colonies were being developed to provide housing for DTC families, ensuring better living conditions. “Where past governments neglected the lifeline of Delhi, we are reviving it. This depot is proof that with the right intent and planning, DTC can once again be the pride of Delhi,” she said.