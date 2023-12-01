Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Delhi Jal Board (DJB) workers who played a key role during the rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi earlier this week, and discussed with them the challenges they faced. The workers helped the core team of the 12 “rat-hole miners” who completed the last leg in the rescue effort. Delhi CM meets DJB workers involved in Silkyara rescue

DJB officials said the workers reside in different parts of Delhi, and have been associated with the Jal Board for many years.

“You risked your lives, worked day and night restlessly, and saved the lives of 41 people trapped in the tunnel. The brave and selfless work you have done is being talked about all over the country,” Kejriwal told them. “Today, the entire nation is discussing how you continuously worked day and night to save the lives of 41 people.”

Forty-one construction workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district after a portion of it collapsed following a landslide on November 12. They were rescued on Tuesday after a 17-day-long multi-agency operation. A 12-member team was called to do the drilling after an American auger machine came across hurdles while clearing the rubble inside the tunnel. Some of these 12 men are also involved in laying sewer lines and pipelines for DJB, officials said.

The workers detailed their experience and said how the heated auger machine was difficult to cut through, yet they continued with little rest.

“Not once did we lose courage. We worked continuously day and night until we succeeded. We risked our lives to save others, putting our lives in jeopardy for Delhi and our country. We are proud of this,” said Nirmal Mishra, one of the workers.