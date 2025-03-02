Menu Explore
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, cabinet members to thank Purvanchali community

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2025 01:29 PM IST

The BJP is organising a function at the party office in Delhi on Sunday to thank the people of the Purvanchal community for supporting the party in the recently concluded assembly elections

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers will join a function being organised by the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday to thank the people of the Purvanchal community for supporting the party in the recently concluded assembly elections. The BJP fielded six Purvanchali candidates, of which five were elected MLAs.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs at the Delhi Assembly during its first session, on February 25. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Delhi cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs at the Delhi Assembly during its first session, on February 25. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Purvanchali community refers to people from the Purvanchal region in eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Bihar and accounts for around a sixth of Delhi’s population with the ability to influence the outcome in 20 of the city’s 70 assembly seats.

The function will take place at the Delhi BJP office on Pandit Pant Marg. Rahul Trivedi, spokesperson of the Purvanchal Morcha of the Delhi BJP, said Rekha Gupta and cabinet ministers including Parvesh Verma, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ravinder Inderaj Singh, will join the function along with several Delhi BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

“During the elections, around 200 BJP leaders including several MLAs from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh were stationed in more than 50 select assembly constituencies which have significant presence of the Purvanchali community. They interacted with the people and explained to them the work done by the BJP governments. The community supported us in the election, and the function has been organised to thank them,” said Trivedi.

