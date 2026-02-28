Delhi: CM rolls out 3-month HPV vaccination drive

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta launched a three-month Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Saturday. The CM laid the foundation stone for a new outpatient department (OPD) building at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). (HT)

During the launch, 23 girls aged 14 received the HPV vaccine, becoming the first beneficiaries of the special vaccination drive in Delhi.

For many, the drive brought awareness about cervical cancer. “I didn’t know a virus could cause cervical cancer. Now I understand how it can affect women and why this vaccine is important,” said 14-year-old Astha, one of the beneficiaries.

Priyanjali, also 14, said she had only vaguely heard of cervical cancer from her mother. “Where I work, they had once told me how this vaccination can save my daughters from future cancerous infections, but because it was so expensive, I could not ever get it for them. Now with this drive, at least my younger daughter can get this vaccination,” said her mother, Anju Rani.

The HPV vaccination initiative in Delhi is part of a nationwide campaign. Under the rollout, 14-year-olds will receive a single-dose regimen of the Gardasil 4 vaccine, which protects against four high-risk HPV types (6, 11, 16 and 18) linked to cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. Girls who turn 15 within three months of the launch are also eligible. Registration can be done through the U-WIN portal or at government health centres, said health department officials.

Speaking at the inauguration, the CM said, “The previous government left several hospitals incomplete and improperly built. Now we are fixing those structures.”

The chief minister also inaugurated a new medical intensive care unit (ICU) with ten beds and a GI HD video endoscopy suite in the hospital. According to hospital officials, the additional beds will help manage critically ill patients and reduce pressure on existing facilities. The endoscopy suite is equipped to strengthen diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders.

Later in the day, the CM laid the foundation stone for a new outpatient department (OPD) building at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). The facility aims to address overcrowding and improve patient movement.

The chief minister also launched a morning nutrition programme for students in government schools in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation. The initiative will provide a nutritious meal to children at the start of the school day. Authorities said the programme is designed to improve classroom concentration and overall nutritional intake.

Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials from the health department were present at the events.