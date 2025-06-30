Delhi CM’s new address to get 60 lakh facelift

The Public Works Department will start renovating in the first half of July Bungalow Number 1 on Raj Niwas Marg, the new official residence of chief minister Rekha Gupta, according to a tender notice issued by the agency. The first phase of renovation will focus on replacing and augmenting electrical fixtures, while other civil works for the bungalow and modifications to the CM’s camp office, an adjoining building, will be taken up in separate tenders, PWD officials said on condition of anonymity. Bungalows 1 on Raj Niwas Marg. (PTI)

According to the tender issued on June 28, proposed additions include 14 air conditioners, 10 flood lights, chandeliers, wall illumination fixtures and an electric chimney, among others. Bids will be opened on July 4. According to the PWD tender, the total project cost of the first phase is ₹60 lakh, which includes supply, installation and commissioning of these units and appliances, with an execution period of 60 days.

The building was being used as an office for the L-G Secretariat and not as a residence. To make it inhabitable for the CM’s family, extensive renovation and upgradation is required, said a PWD official quoted above. The CMO did not respond to queries on the subject.

The PWD official said 80 light points, fan points, exhausts and other sections would have to be completely rewired. Twenty three premium energy efficient ceiling fans, 16 wall fans and 24 two-tonne air conditioners will be installed and the air-conditioning alone will cost around ₹11,11,342, the PWD tender stated.

For illumination, 115 sets of lamps, wall lighters, hanging lights and three large chandeliers will be added to the bungalow and will cost ₹6,03,939, according to the tender.

PWD will be procuring 16 round large flush-ceiling light units in a nickel finish, seven brass ceiling lanterns and eight brass and glass lantern wall lights for the common hall areas.

“This (brass and glass lantern wall lights)unit is the epitome of timeless elegance. Crafted with exquisite attention to detail, this stunning fixture effortlessly combines classic brass with delicate glass panels, creating a breathtaking ambiance in any professional setting,” the PWD said in its specifications.

The entrance area and drawing room will feature one large brass frame glass chandelier with six LED bulbs and two smaller units. “The chandelier exudes sophistication, while the delicate glass shades cast a warm and inviting glow throughout the room,” the specifications stated.

Besides the electric chimney, kitchen appliances to be added include a gas hop with electromagnetic burners, a 20 litre microwave, an LCD display toast grill, and a water purifier. The tender also calls for six geysers, washing machine, dishwasher and a larger RO water plant with capacity for processing 50 litres per hour.

Five 4k ultra HD LED smart television sets-- four 55 inch units and one 65 inch unit, are also listed for procurement.

A new surveillance system consisting of 14 cameras will be set up and 10 LED flood lights will be added to the compound for security along with a new intercom system.

HT had reported on June 6 that the PWD issued an allotment letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for bungalow numbers 1 and 2 on Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines, north Delhi. The second bungalow will now be used as a “Camp Office” for the chief minister to hold public meetings. The additional civil work to be take up later include creating a passage between bungalows number 1 and 2 ,structural modifications,painting and pipelines, PWD officials said.

The CM currently lives in her private residence in Shalimar Bagh.

Before her election, she had made it clear she would not move into her predecessor’s residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, calling it a “symbol of corruption” of the previous Aaam Aadmi Party regime. The opposition had dubbed the building as “Sheesh Mahal” after it emerged that at least ₹33.66 crore was spent on upgradation and renovations.

Bungalow number 1, which is a Type VII house (the second highest grade in official allocations), has four bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a drawing room, a visitors’ hall, servant’s room and a kitchen, besides a lawn and backyard.