Delhi CM security arrangements changed for third time

New Delhi The first public hearing since the attack. (@gupta_rekha)

For a third time since an attack on Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on August 20, the Centre has revised the security arrangements, police officers said on Tuesday, adding that the security arrangements have been under review.

At present, CM Gupta has a “Z plus” security cover, with more than 55 security personnel. She was accorded “Z” security cover when she became the CM in February this year.

A senior officer aware of the developments, requesting anonymity, said: “The CM security is divided into multiple layers. The inner layer has a close protection team which moves with her all the time. The other layers have watchers, guards, CRPF commandos and other personnel. We don’t have an order but we have been told that the CPT (close protection team) will only have CRPF officials now. The CRPF along with Delhi Police will jointly oversee the arrangements. The Delhi Police will see the outer layer arrangements.”

Another senior police officer with the Delhi Police headquarters said, “It is the ministry of home Affairs which decided all of this after a joint meeting with security agencies and review of the VIP’s security. We will be simply following orders. The personnel will see security at her residence, during Jan Sunwai meetings and while she travels via road/air…”

A day after the attack, by a man posing as a complainant at a public hearing on August 20, the Centre gave charge of the entire security to CRPF. However, this was changed within two days. Delhi Police chief SBK Singh was transferred and IPS officer Satish Golchha was made the commissioner of Delhi Police. The Delhi Police was again handed over the charge of security arrangements for the CM. The security detail included more than 55 personnel of Delhi Police and CRPF commandos.

On Tuesday, this was revised as the entirety of the Close Protection Team is now under CRPF. CRPF officials confirmed the change, and said they will jointly oversee the security arrangements with Delhi Police.

Officials said the CPT’s CRPF personnel will be commandos and personal security officers (PSO) who will be a “security barrier/checkpoint” between the CM and the public. The Delhi Police will continue to oversee arrangements around her house and at other locations where she visits or is present (within Delhi).

The Delhi Police team will also have CRPF commandos who will help check locations and conduct recce, officials said.

On September 3, the CM held her first Jan Sunwai meeting after the attack, which witnessed a mix of male and female PSOs. Earlier, she only had female PSOs. The deployment of female personnel in plainclothes along with FRS vans was done during the meeting, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia.

In a first, security officials are now using FRS vans and zig-zag barricades at the CM’s house for security. During the meeting, CM was seated on a chair, with two tables separating her from visitors, who were allowed to stand behind the tables and speak into a microphone.