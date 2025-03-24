Delhi CM unveils new Bhagat Singh statue, slams AAP

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday unveiled a new statue of Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar, south Delhi on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas and criticised the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had protested against the relocation of Bhagat Singh’s pictures in government offices after the BJP came to power. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj at Shaheed Park in Malviya Nagar on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The unveiling comes amid a political controversy that erupted last month over the damaged statue of Bhagat Singh at the same park in Malviya Nagar.

“When our government took oath a month ago, the AAP raised noise about the positioning of Bhagat Singh’s portrait inside my office. Why is the portrait on this wall and not that wall...they performed all their drama...but when Bhagat Singh’s statue was lying broken for two years, they never spoke about its repair. Where was their patriotism then? Today on Shaheedi Diwas, we have installed a new statue because we truly honour our national heroes,” she said.

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyaya had previously accused the AAP of neglecting the statue’s condition. The AAP had accused the BJP government of removing the portraits and pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar from the chief minister’s office after assuming power. The BJP, however, denied the charges and accused the AAP of using the controversy to divert attention from corruption allegations against its leaders.

Shaheedi Diwas, observed on March 23, marks the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who were hanged in 1931.The three revolutionaries remain enduring symbols of courage and nationalism in India’s freedom struggle.

Gupta said, “It is a moment of profound pride and honour for me to unveil this new statue of Bhagat Singh. This statue represents our genuine reverence and dedication towards our national heroes. Our government maintains the utmost respect for our nation’s brave sons and shall never forget their sacrifices. Directives have previously been issued to concerned departments, officials, and organisations within the Delhi government regarding the respectful maintenance of the National Flag and the statues of the country’s revered historical figures.”

She added “Bhagat Singh’s vision encompassed an India where equitable rights would be extended to all citizens. Presently, our nation is striving to realise this aspiration through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas...We must acknowledge that our nation’s advancement and prosperity rest in our collective hands. We must ensure their sacrifices were not made in vain.”