Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows to continue with public hearings, extend it to all constituencies

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, a day after she was attacked during a public hearing at her official residence, said that the programme will not only continue to be organised at her residence, but will now be extended to every assembly constituency in the city. Saying she “can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites”, Gupta said the chief minister will now visit the people at their doorstep. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was physically assaulted at a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning.(X/@rekha_gupta)

The schedule of public hearings in the assembly constituencies is being worked out and will be shared when it is finalised. The next public hearing at the CM’s residence is likely to be held next Wednesday, as has been the case since Gupta assumed office.

“When I was in college, Papa gave me a car to drive. One day, a big accident happened. I got scared and became afraid to even touch the car again. Then Papa said that accidents happen in life, but you can’t stop out of fear. You can’t stop walking on the path. Today, his same lesson comes to mind again. Yesterday, another accident happened, but I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites. Every moment of my life and every particle of my body is dedicated to Delhi. Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi. Anyway, women have double the strength to fight through difficulties. They have to pass countless tests to prove themselves. I am ready too! Now, public hearings will not only be held at my home but in every assembly of Delhi. Your Chief Minister, at your doorstep,” CM Gupta said in a post on X.

Gupta was physically assaulted at a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning by a 41-year-old man who came from Rajkot in Gujarat, and entered posing as a complainant.

The accused, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya , an auto driver by profession, was overpowered by the CM’s security team and others present there. A first information report (FIR) under the sections of attempt to murder has been filed against him. His motives are not known, and it is also not clear whether he was working alone.

Meanwhile, all seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi, including Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk ), and Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), met CM Gupta at her residence on Thursday morning. A photo of the meeting was shared widely, given it was the first appearance by the chief minister since the attack.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the CM was healthy and remained committed to serve the people with the same resolve. “All the MPs wished the CM a speedy recovery. Such attacks cannot affect her determination and resolve to work for the development of Delhi. In the last six months, Delhi has run on the path of development due to the major development works being done by CM Rekha Gupta but some people do not like her style of going among the public and solving their problems. That is why she has been attacked. The police is investigating the matter and soon the entire conspiracy of the attack will be exposed,” said Bidhuri.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra also called on her in the morning and said she is working from her home despite having serious injuries. “She worked last evening too. She has been seeing files. She is doing all the official work…,” Mishra said.

According to the public engagement details of CM Gupta shared by the CM’s Office, Gupta will attend two public events, one in Gandhi Nagar and the other in Chanakyapuri, on Friday.