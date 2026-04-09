New Delhi, The Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Realme Mobile Telecommunication Pvt Ltd to pay compensation to a UPSC aspirant after one of their mobile phones allegedly exploded, causing burn injuries that forced him to miss his civil services preliminary examination. Delhi consumer commission orders Realme to compensate UPSC aspirant for phone blast

A bench comprising DCDRC President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and member Rashmi Bansal was hearing a complaint filed by Koti Sai Pavan, a UPSC aspirant, who alleged that his Realme phone exploded at midnight on June 4, 2022, prompting the commission to order the company to pay a total compensation of ₹1.5 lakh.

In an order dated April 7, the commission said, "This commission is of the view that the careless act of the opposite party demands imposition of an exemplary cost for supplying sub-standard battery/mobile phone to the complainant and compromised with the quality of the product that has caused him burn injury, and that might have resulted to a bigger harmful event".

According to the complaint, Pavan purchased a Realme XT mobile phone in October 2019 for ₹18,000. On June 4, 2022, while he was asleep, the phone lying near him allegedly made a strange sound before exploding and catching fire.

The incident resulted in burn injuries to his left arm and forehead, along with blisters on his fingers. Due to the injuries and the trauma caused by the explosion, he had to rush to the hospital for treatment and could not appear in the UPSC preliminary examination scheduled the following day.

Pavan informed the commission that he had spent ₹1.42 lakh on coaching and had travelled from his hometown to Delhi to prepare for the exam. Missing the exam resulted in him losing a year of preparation and created additional financial strain, he said.

Pavan further alleged that when he approached the company's authorised service centre, he was asked to sign an acknowledgement stating that the damage was "user-induced." After he refused, the device was not returned to him.

While the company filed a written statement, it did not produce evidence before the commission despite multiple opportunities. The panel observed that pleadings without evidence could not be relied upon in its defence.

"Its written statement does not carry evidentiary value except to the extent of admitted facts, as pleadings alone do not constitute proof in the absence of evidence. Accordingly, the reply filed by the OP cannot be read in its defence," the bench stated.

The commission noted that photographs of the burnt phone and medical records from the hospital confirmed the burn injuries following the phone explosion. It stated that the complainant had successfully established that the damage resulted from the battery's burning and explosion.

Terming the incident a serious safety concern, the commission said manufacturers must ensure that such devices do not pose risks to consumers.

"It was essential for the OP company to proactively take action to reimburse the loss caused to the complainant and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this dangerous incident. The said incident may have caused a grave fire hazard had it not been taken care of immediately by the complainant," the bench said.

The commission directed the company to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation for physical pain, injury, and mental agony, along with ₹25,000 for damages and ₹25,000 for litigation costs, with interest at 6 per cent per annum from October 1, 2022.

The company has been given 30 days to comply with the order.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.