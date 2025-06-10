Delhi cop held for robbing malkhana sent to judicial custody

The 32-year-old Delhi Police head constable arrested last week for stealing cash and jewellery worth crores from the Special Cell’s anti-terror unit’s malkhana on Lodhi Road was sent to judicial custody on Monday. Investigators on Monday said they will continue to question the accused, Khursheed, to recover stolen items and get more details about how many times he accessed the malkhana or other rooms inside the office. Officials said Khursheed had been second in command at the malkhana for over one and a half years before being transferred to the northeast district on May 24. (Representational image)

Khursheed was arrested late last Saturday after police found the malkhana door open and discovered that cash and gold jewellery worth crores was stolen. He had allegedly entered the station around 3-4 am and left within an hour carrying a bag full of valuables.

Officials said Khursheed had been second in command at the malkhana for over one and a half years before being transferred to the northeast district on May 24. Despite the transfer, he managed to enter the highly sensitive building using a duplicate key, which he had allegedly got made last year.

“He confessed to using the key at least thrice but we suspect he may have entered more times. Since the staff on duty was not aware of his transfer, he was not stopped,” an officer said.

Investigators suspect Khursheed used stolen items to repay debts. “More than ₹80 lakh in cash and two boxes of gold jewellery were missing. Some valuable case property has not been recovered yet,” the officer added.

In the wake of the theft, the Special Cell had last week told HT that they begun auditing its malkhana, general store and weapons room. Officials said anti-riot gear, communication devices, laptops and drones are stored in the general store and could be vulnerable.

A formal enquiry has been initiated against the malkhana in-charge, who was allegedly asleep during the theft. Senior officers, including ACPs and the DCP, have also been asked to explain the lapses and clarify how many audits were conducted in the past year.