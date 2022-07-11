Delhi cop pulled up after video of him slapping boy goes viral
- According to the police, the incident in the video took place on July 8 and was filmed by an onlooker; it was posted on social media early Sunday.
A video clip, purportedly of a policeman slapping a boy, was widely circulated on social media on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a statement clarifying that disciplinary action has been taken against the constable in the video over for his alleged misconduct.
A Twitter user posted the video from her account, saying: “A Delhi police officer aggressively slapped a boy over a skateboard.” She mentioned the location of the incident as Safdarjung Enclave B6 Market and said the video was sourced through another social networking site. She also asked the police to look into the matter and tagged the handles of the Delhi Police, the police commissioner and other senior police officers.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.
Responding to the matter, the Delhi Police tweeted, “We have taken cognisance of an incident of misbehaviour by a constable with a minor boy in Safdarjung Enclave. Officials concerned have been asked to ascertain the facts and take suitable action.”
Later, while issuing a statement, the police said they received numerous complaints from residents of B-6 block, Safdarjung Enclave, regarding the “nuisance caused by some boys who skateboard in B-6 market”. The beat police staffers were sensitised to stop such activities, the police said.
“On July 8, one beat constable asked the boys to not skateboard in the market as it was dangerous for residents. The boys started an argument with the constable. The beat constable slapped one of them to control them. But when the incident came to our notice, we took disciplinary action against him,” said a senior police officer.
