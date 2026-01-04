Delhi: Cop who won weightlifting competition during pregnancy, gives birth

Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav who lifted 145kg at a national competition while being seven months pregnant gave birth to a baby boy on January 1. She started her weightlifting journey in 2023.

Yadav, 31, posted in the north district, had competed at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 in Andhra Pradesh, and won a bronze medal in the 84 kg category.

“My baby and I am fine and healthy,” she said.

Speaking earlier to HT, Yadav had said she trained under medical supervision and with her doctor’s consent, modifying her routine during pregnancy. “I wanted to show that pregnancy is not a limitation if you take care of yourself and listen to your body,” she had said, while also stressing that her approach should not be seen as a benchmark for anyone and every woman has her own journey.

Yadav discovered she was pregnant in May, midway through her training routine. According to Yadav, many around her assumed it would mean stepping back from the sport but she continued. “I never wanted anyone to see pregnancy as a hindrance to their life’s goals. I didn’t see it like that either and here I am,” she said.

She started her weightlifting journey in 2023. A 2014 batch officer, she is currently posted in north district’s community cell and was a beat officer at Majnu Ka Tila earlier, she said.

After her story was widely shared on social media in September, she also received an in-person appreciation by the commissioner of police Satish Golchha.

“I am truly grateful to my son because it was due to him that I received so much appreciation. I became an international name because of his presence,” she said.

Yadav said, as per her doctor’s advice, she will start training again and working out after three months.