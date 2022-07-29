Delhi cops step action against Chinese manjha

NEW DELHI: To ensure people do not use glass-coated kite strings (also known as Chinese manjha) in the Capital, Delhi Police are taking several measures such as asking students to take an oath to not use such manjha, speaking to associations to discourage people to use the banned thread, surprise checks in markets, and keeping a vigil on empty stretches.

The Delhi government banned glass-coated kite strings in 2016 and the National Green Tribunal banned kite strings made of synthetic material in 2017.

However, every year around August, several deaths are reported due to stray kite strings slitting passersby’s throats. On Monday, a 30-year-old man killed while riding back home on is motorcycle on Haiderpur flyover. Last August, a 35-year-old man’s throat was slit in Paschim Vihar by a stray kite string and just a few days before this incident, a 23-year-old died of the same reason in Najafgarh.

To curb the possible fatalities this year, all the districts in the city are taking precautions and measures as the number of people flying kites grows by the day.

In north district, the station house officer of Burari police station visited a school in the area to sensitise students about the use of manjha for kite flying. “The officer made the students take an oath that they will not use the glass-coated manjha and that they’ll be responsible citizens,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Surprise checks in the markets to take action against those selling illegal glass-coated manjhas is being conducted in all jurisdictions. “Officers are also speaking to residents’ welfare associations, market welfare associations, and peace committees to further disseminate the message of not using the banned thread. Such prohibitory orders have also been issued before, Kalsi said.

In northeast district, a senior police officer said they will focus on open areas and flyovers where the possibility of such accidents is higher. “Beat officers of the area have been asked to speak to those living near such open areas to not use glass-coated manjha and also to keep a strict check in the areas,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said they have started awareness drives in populated areas of northeast Delhi and one of beat officers’ major duties these days is to ask kite traders to not sell banned products and also share information with police if they get to know of others who do.

DCP (southwest) Manoj C said that detection is important to curb such incidents. “We will target those who are selling the banned manjha so the source is cut off. Action will be taken against those found selling them,” he said.

In northwest district, where the death of the biker was reported on Monday, four shopkeepers have already been arrested for selling glass-coated manjha and over 50 rolls have been recovered from their possession.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that these banned stings are stronger but are very dangerous to humans as well as birds that get tangled in the string while flying or even sitting on trees. “Due to its sharp powdered metal coating, it easily slices through flesh, leaving humans, animals, birds gravely injured. An order u/s 144 CrPC has been issued with direction that no person shall store, sell and use this dangerous kite flying threads coated with metallic powder,” she said.

Faiyaz Khudsar, wildlife biologist, said that the banned glass-coated manjha is especially lethal to low-flying birds such as kites and eagles. “It’s so harmful for the birds. The manjha could slit a bird’s neck, leading to instant death. If it cuts through feathers and limbs, there’s still a possibility of survival but the lifespan becomes shorter because the bird won’t be able to fly and get food,” he said.