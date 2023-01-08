Delhi cops surrounded by 150-200 African nationals after 5 Nigerians detained

The Delhi Police on Saturday detained five Nigerian nationals for staying illegally in the national Capital.

During the day there were many photos and videos of people seen obstructing police team in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area when they had gone to apprehended the Nigerian nationals.

Chandan Chaudhary, deputy commissioner of police(DCP) south said that around 150-200 people from African countries had tried to stop the police team from detaining those who were living despite the expiry of the visas.

“A police team reached Raju Park for deportation proceedings of over staying foreign nationals. At about 2:30 PM the team apprehended three African nationals whose visa had expired", the DCP said.



"The police team was trying to bring the Nigerian nationals to the police station. Suddenly, about 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the team. In the meantime, two of the detained people escaped.

Philip(22) ,a resident of Nigeria was apprehended”, Chaudhary added.

DCP Chaudhary said that another police team had gone to the area in the evening at around 6.30 to apprehend more people.

“Four Nigerians named David William (53), Igwe Emmanuel Chimezie(33), Aziegbe John(24) and Queen Godwin(26) were detained. About 150-200 African nationals gathered there. They were also trying to help the detained people to escape but after sincere efforts, police succeeded to bring them to the police station. Further the deportation proceeding for apprehended overstaying foreign nationals is being done,” she added.

Police said that one of the five detained Nigerian national named David Williams has a case of cheating against him.